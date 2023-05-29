5 clues from Erdogan’s victoryExBulletin

International
ISTANBUL, Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade dominance of the country’s politics will continue after a victory in Sunday’s election. Known for his militant populism and for reshaping the country’s laws to consolidate his power, Erdogan now looks ahead to another five-year term and continuing concerns about the country’s leadership and democracy.
Erdogan won 52.14% of the vote while 47.86% went to his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu, according to Ahmet Yener, head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.
“It’s not just us who won, it’s Turkey,” Erdogan said in a victory speech at the presidential palace in Ankara. “It is our nation that won with all its elements. It is our democracy.”
Now the focus is on the state of that democracy and the country.
Turkey has played an increasingly strong and sometimes contentious role on the global stage as a key member of NATO and a major military power in the Black Sea.
At home, he still faces rising inflation, a much-criticized and slow response to massive earthquakes in February and concerns that he is creating one-man rule.
Erdogan won votes by threatening threats to the country’s stability
Erdogan, 69, ran a divisive campaign in which he exploited public fears of instability after a 2016 coup attempt and multiple conflicts. He accused his opponent of having ties to Kurdish militants, who carry out attacks against Turkish security forces in the southeast. He reminded people of the ongoing civil war next door in Syria. He used religious, nationalist rhetoric promising to make the country a global military and industrial power, even using a Turkish-made electric car in his campaign.
That apparently helped counter widespread discontent with an economic crisis that has seen high inflation and a weakened currency apparently weighed down by Erdogan’s emphasis on keeping interest rates low. And lax enforcement of the government’s building code and slow response to the February earthquakes are still blamed by many for the high death toll of around 50,000 lives lost in Turkey.
Erdogan still benefits from memories of the elitism of previous governments
Two decades ago, Erdogan came to office as a champion of working-class people and religious conservatives who felt neglected and oppressed by previous secular governments. For many years, women wearing headscarves were forbidden to attend school or work. Erdogan changed those laws, and to this day many people, especially conservative women, see him as someone who cares about them.
At a polling station in Istanbul on Sunday, a mother and daughter cast their votes for Erdogan.
Emrah Gurel/AP
“I don’t think he will do anything better, but I have other reasons. I think he is more respectful of my choices and my freedom,” said the mother, Sabiha Dogan, referring to the handkerchiefs she and her daughter they kept her.
As they entered the polling station, two women supporting the opposition made disparaging comments about their headscarves. Dogan and her daughter Hulya felt validated in their choice of candidate.
“They only want democracy for themselves and not for everyone, they will not respect our freedoms,” said 24-year-old Hulya.
The survival of Turkish democracy is still at stake
For the millions who voted against him, Erdogan is seen as authoritarian. He has amassed the judiciary, monopolizes the media and imprisons perceived opponents, including journalists and critics on social media. He is accused of allowing corruption to flourish, leading to flimsy and unregulated buildings that collapsed in earthquakes. He has replaced opposition mayors even though they won the local elections.
This election was hardly a fair fight. Erdogan has almost complete control of Turkey’s broadcast media. And while Erdogan made frequent and lengthy TV appearances, his challenger, Kilicdaroglu, had to make do with social media and YouTube to get his message across. Erdogan also took advantage of government resources to provide benefits to millions of citizens and raised the minimum wage several times over the past year.
But the election seemed to spur a growth in the country’s democratic culture. Turnout was high at 84% and many Turks volunteered as citizen witnesses to ensure the security of the ballots. Many vow to continue efforts to push back any abuse of power.
There are concerns that Erdogan will continue to amass one-man power. And many women and LGBTQ activists worry that their liberties will decline further in the next five years. During his campaign, Erdogan did some offensive comments Turkey’s LGBTQ community.
Rights organizations and the activists are calling for unity to protect civil liberties.
Some Syrian refugees see Erdogan’s victory as cause for relief
Francisco Seco/AP
Many of Turkey’s nearly 4 million Syrian refugees were among those celebrating Erdogan’s victory. A decade ago he oversaw an open-door policy for refugees fleeing the war in neighboring Syria, although life for many of the refugees has remained difficult.
As the Turkish economy faltered, many began to see the refugees as a burden. Opposition politicians, including Kilicdaroglu, refugees and Erdogan’s refugee policy, leading to an increase in discrimination and hate attacks. Kilicdaroglu led an open campaign against refugees. His promise to return all Syrians to Syria was one of the most repeated slogans.
Erdogan also bowed to public pressure on the refugee issue. While he condemned Kilicdaroglu for his inflammatory language, the Turkish government has deported hundreds of Syrian men and Erdogan said he would build housing in Turkish-held parts of northeastern Syria to voluntarily “reset” 1 million refugees. But many refugees still see him as kinder to them.
Erdogan will probably continue to play East and West in international affairs
Turkey is in NATO, stands close to the wars in Ukraine and Syria, and often frustrates Western powers in the way it negotiates those conflicts.
Erdogan has maintained close ties with Russia and has refused to participate in Western sanctions, while also supplying arms to Ukraine. Analysts say Erdogan may eventually approve Sweden’s NATO membership, which is important for the West to counter Russia in exchange for F16 fighter jets from the United States. He pointed to Turkey’s usefulness to the West in helping broker a deal with the United Nations between Ukraine and Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports through a Russian blockade.
Vyacheslav Prokofyev/AP
Meanwhile, he has also expanded the Turkish military’s reach and control over areas in northern Syria, a concern for US-allied Kurdish groups in the ongoing fight against ISIS remnants.
The next five years are likely to see a continuation of Erdogan walking a fine line and his transactional approach to foreign policy.
“There is absolutely no reason to think that [Erdogan] would change the course or soften his approach”, said political analyst Selim Koru.
“There is a kind of Western bloc that is broadly aligned geopolitically, and the bloc wanted Turkey to be in its camp. Turkey has basically said no, it wants its own camp and is not interested in participating in any kind of geopolitical alignment where the boss is not”, said Koru.
