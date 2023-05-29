International Day of UN Peacekeepers honors 75 years of service and sacrifice





United Nations peacekeepers are the beating heart of our commitment to a more peaceful world, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his message for the day. He called for continued support for these men and women who help countries for him transition from war to peace. I hope and help They are too critical for the protection of civilians caught in the chaos of these deadly conflicts, providing a way of escape and assistance in some of the most dangerous contexts imaginable,” he added. Mr. Guterres noted that many have paid the ultimate price as more than 4,200 peacekeepers have lost their lives serving under the UN flag. We stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families, friends and colleagues and will forever be inspired by selfless dedication to the cause of peacehe said. Support and recognition today, more than 87,000 peacekeepers from 125 countries serve in 12 UN operations located in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. They face increasing global tensions and divisions, stalled peace processes and more complex conflicts, the Secretary-General said. Despite these obstacles and working with a wide range of partners, peacekeepers continue, he added For people living in the shadow of conflict, our Blue Helmet teams represent hope. As peacekeepers support humanity, let us always support and recognize them. Peace begins with me of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is commemorated annually on May 29, in accordance with a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in 2002. The date marks the start of the first UN peacekeeping mission, the United Nations Truce Monitoring Organization (UNTSO), in Palestine in 1948. The theme of the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping is Peace Begins with Me, which recognizes the service and sacrifice of the blue helmets, past and present. It also pays tribute to the resilience of the communities they serve, who continue to strive for peace despite many obstacles. Two officers participate in the Inside Out Action event held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping in Times Square, New York City. The annual ceremony marking the day was held on Thursday at UN headquarters in New York, where the Secretary-General noted that peacekeepers are increasingly working in places where there is no peace to keep. The next day, the city was welcomingan interactive art installation in Times Square celebrating peacekeepers and all those who work together to build and maintain peace around the world, including community members and local influencers in countries where UN missions operate.

