This airline is weighing passengers before boarding international flights

A passenger stands on the scales at Auckland International Airport as part of a survey to generate average weights for people traveling on Air New Zealand flights. Courtesy Air New Zealand

It’s normal to weigh passengers’ bags when checking in for an international flight, but in Auckland, it’s passengers who are now stepping on the scales before flying out of the country with Air New Zealand.

The goal isn’t to single out passengers who might contribute to overloading or out-of-balance a plane, the airline says, the process is part of a survey to gather real-world information.

“For security reasons, we need to know the weight of all items on the plane.” says the airline. The survey is mandated by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, the airline said in a message to NPR.

Passenger weights are recorded anonymously

“We weigh everything that goes on the plane, from the cargo to the food on board, to the luggage in the hold,” so pilots can know the plane’s weight and balance, said Alastair James, a cargo control specialist for the airline. . “For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use the average weights, which we get from doing this study.”

“No one can see your weight, not even us!” James added. However, he admitted that stepping on the scale in public “can be scary”.

A person’s weight is a private matter; for anyone worried that a digital readout might make their weight uncomfortable for anyone to see, the airline says that can’t happen: “The scale doesn’t display the weight as it’s entered directly into a computer and recorded on anonymously along with thousands of other passengers.”

Weighing takes place before passengers reach their boarding gate. Anyone who does not wish to participate in the survey can simply skip it. The goal is to get readings from at least 10,000 air passengers.

Passengers’ carry-on bags are also weighed in the survey, which the airline says it conducts every five years. The survey began on Sunday and will continue until early July.

The weight survey falls far short of a controversial plan issued by Samoa Air in 2013, when it moved to charge each passenger an airfare based on their weight. But the company was not alone.

“If they had their way, airlines would love to weigh passengers as they board the plane, but it would be too embarrassing,” says science writer Brian Clegg. he once told NPR. “In fact, they actually did it in the early days of flight.”

Air New Zealand is asking thousands of passengers to stand on the scales before they take off, but says no one will know how much they weigh. An Air New Zealand plane is seen here at Auckland International Airport. William West/AFP via Getty Images

The data is used to calculate the balance and weight of the flights

Weight affects everything from an aircraft’s rate of climb to its cruising altitude, speed and maneuverability, as US Federal Aviation Administration Notes. And congestion is a major concern, especially on overseas flights.

“Most modern airplanes are designed so that, when all the seats are occupied, the baggage compartment is full, and all the fuel tanks are full, the airplane is overloaded,” the FAA says.

With this in mind, airlines and pilots must ensure that aircraft are properly weighted and balanced for flight safety.

“If maximum range is required, passengers or baggage must be left behind,” the FAA says, “or if maximum cargo must be carried, the range, dictated by the amount of fuel on board, must be reduced.”

Such concerns are vital for any airline, especially in an island nation like New Zealand, where Air New Zealand jets take off for long-haul international flights, such as a non-stop trip from Auckland to New York City. The airline is also preparing to roll out more amenities, including “Skynest” bunk bed. on long roads.

As a researcher highlighted recently12% of the country’s carbon emissions came from the aviation industry, much higher than the global average of 2.8%.

