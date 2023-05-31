Russia: War in Ukraine takes a new turn as bombings and drone strikes hit across the border





Russia saw the effects of its war in Ukraine reverberate dramatically back home on Wednesday, after a massive shelling attack injured four people in Belgorod and preliminary reports indicated a drone had crashed and caused a fire at a refinery oil further south.

Eight residential buildings, four houses, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged in the bombing in Shebekino, a village in the border region of Belgorod, its governor said, as the region increasingly becomes a hotbed of escalating violence.

Earlier Tuesday night, Gladkov said one person was killed and two were wounded in an attack on a temporary shelter center.

And a drone crashed at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, east of the annexed territory of Crimea, causing a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, local officials there said. The fire was extinguished soon after.

The incidents come a day after a drone attack in Moscow, which Russia has blamed on Ukraine. All eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles launched in the Russian capital were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Kiev has not yet commented on the drone attack or Wednesday’s incidents in Belgorod and Krasnodar. The Ukrainian government generally does not confirm or deny attacks inside Russian territory.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, a drone strike was launched in Russia’s Bryansk region, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. About 10 drones tried to attack the Klimovsky district and were shot down or captured, RIA reported, citing emergency services.

The string of events following the incursion in recent weeks into Belgorod by anti-Putin Russians who had been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army mark a new twist in a conflict that is increasingly turning on the Russian people, 15 months after Moscow began its occupation of its unprovoked Ukraine.

The attacks separately hit Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine on Wednesday. Five people were killed and 19 wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Karpaty in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Luhansk, the acting head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic said on Telegram.

And a senior Russian-appointed official in Zaporizhzhia said there had been a series of explosions in Polohy, a Russian-held town near the front line that many observers expect to be targeted in an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-formed council of Zaporizhzhia’s civil-military administration, said on Telegram: It’s loud in Polohy. A series of explosions are heard in the city.

Ukraine has denied involvement in Tuesday’s attack in Moscow, although a senior official made it clear that Russia was enjoying its own medicine after months of bombing Ukrainian cities.

Of course, we enjoy watching and predicting an increase in attacks, said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. But of course, we are not directly concerned with it.

Russian officials reacted on Wednesday with a predictable set of outrages. Considering the situation in Belgorod, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in a regular call with reporters on Wednesday: We are really concerned about this situation, the shelling of civilian objects continues there.

Even in this case, by the way, so far we have not heard a single word of condemnation from anyone from the collective West, Peskov said. The situation is quite alarming. Measures are being taken.

I woke up to explosions and the sound of broken glass, a woman in Belgorod told Russian newspaper Izvestia. My husband and I immediately jumped up and ran to the bathroom and were now wandering. The city center is all spread out.

The White House National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, told CNN on Wednesday that the US is not sure who coordinated the drone strikes. We’re still trying to get information here and develop some understanding of what happened, but I can’t tell you that we have any definitive information at this point.

Kirby added that the Biden administration has been clear, privately and publicly, with Ukrainians that we do not support attacks on Russian soil.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the drone strike in the Moscow region, calling it a clear sign of terrorist activity. Putin claimed that Kiev chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings.

Putin said on Tuesday that the city’s air defense functioned normally, but there was still work to be done to improve it. Asked to clarify the Russian president’s comments, Peskov said: The system worked effectively, but there is room for improvement. Work will continue to improve the air defense system.

The Freedom Legion for Russia, a group that claimed responsibility for last weeks raid in Belgorod, posted an additional recruitment drive for drone pilots on its Telegram channel after a drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday. The Legion, made up of Russian citizens who are fighting in Ukraine against their homeland, joked: Graduates of the course will have the opportunity to practice their skills.

But early signals from the West showed he had little patience for the Kremlin’s efforts to shape the narrative.

The “Russia is the victim” argument is so tired and so ridiculous that even the Russian people need to see it for what is an overreaction and desperate by the Kremlin to try to explain away its litany of strategic mistakes that have destroyed Russia once proud global reputation. UK military adviser Ian Stubbs said during a speech in Vienna on Wednesday.

The incidents come as Ukraine prepares a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian forces and follows days of rocket fire on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities from Moscow.

On Monday, Russia appeared to have changed its tactics hitting Kiev with missiles and rockets during the day, hours after a separate wave of overnight strikes.