International
Top nature and climate news: Climate may force migration
- This weekly roundup contains the top nature and climate news from the past week
- Top nature and climate stories: Climate extremes could force millions to migrate; The new framework helps companies assess the impact on biodiversity; Typhoon Mawar leaves most of Guam without power and water.
1. Climate extremes could force millions to migrate
More than a fifth of the planet’s population could live in extreme temperatures by 2100according to new research.
Scientists from the University of Exeter and climate experts from Europe, the US and China say that human-caused climate change could result in 1 billion people living in places with temperatures beyond the safe limits for human life, British newspaper. recently reports.
About 0.9% of people currently face average annual temperatures above 29C, which is considered the upper limit for the population to thrive. But the proportion of people experiencing these extreme temperatures has risen steadily as the climate crisis bites, rising from 0.3% in 1980.
The world’s current climate commitments put it on track to warm between 2.4C and 2.8C above pre-industrial levels. Climate modeling suggests that at 2.7C, almost a quarter of the Earth’s population will face temperatures exceeding the safe upper limit. Warming at this rate could force tens of millions of people to migrate to cooler climates.
Keeping temperatures to less than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, in line with the target set by the Paris Agreement, would see five times fewer people pushed beyond living temperatures by 2100, the modeling shows.
The most affected countries could include India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines and Pakistan, where heat extremes would affect the greatest number of people and where the greatest population growth is expected to occur.
The World Economic Forum’s Center for Nature and Climate accelerates action on climate change and environmental sustainability, food systems, the circular economy and value chains, and the future of international development.
- Through the Global Plastics Action Partnership, the Forum is bringing together government, business and civil society to shape a more sustainable world by eradicating plastic pollution.
- Global companies are collaborating through Forums 1t.org initiative to support 1 trillion trees by 2030, with over 30 companies already committed to conserving, restoring and growing more than 3.6 billion trees in over 60 countries.
- Through a partnership with US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry and over 50 global businesses, the Forum is encouraging companies to join the First Movers Coalition and invest in innovative green technologies to enable net zero emissions until 2050.
- The forum is bringing together global leaders to reduce the environmental impact of value chains and make the opportunity of the $4.5 trillion circular economy a reality. The African Circular Economy Alliance is funding circular economy entrepreneurs and circular economy activities in Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa, while the Circular Electronics project in China is helping companies reduce and recycle 50% of e-waste by 2025.
- Since the launch in 2020, Forums opens the innovation platform UpLink has welcomed over 40,000 users who are working on more than 30 challenges providing solutions to the climate crisis.
- More than 1,000 partners from the private sector, government and civil society are working together through the Water Resources 2030 Cluster to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030. The Cluster has facilitated nearly $1 billion financing for water-related programs.
Contact us for more information on how to get involved.
2. The new framework helps companies assess the impact on biodiversity
of the first-ever framework that allows companies to measure the impact of their operations on nature has been released.
The Science-Based Targeting Network (SBTN) says its guidelines will enable companies to calculate their impact on biodiversity in the same way they can already measure and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, UK newspaper United. Guardian reports.
Its driving nature in the boardroom,” says SBTN Executive Director Erin Billman. “There is enough information for companies to be able to assess and prioritize where to take action.
The SBTN framework will help companies assess how their activities contribute to challenges such as land degradation, pollution and use of freshwater resources. A pilot program is being implemented with 17 companies this year, but other companies can also submit data now.
Since 1970, animal populations (for which data are available) have decreased in size by about 69%. While there is currently no universally accepted set of metrics for companies to assess their impact on biodiversity loss, the new SBTN framework will provide an opportunity to report, manage and reduce their negative impacts on nature.
3. News in a nutshell: Top nature and climate stories this week
Talks are underway in Paris this week, held by a United Nations committee seeking to agree a historic treaty to end global plastic pollution. Many countries involved believe the focus of the treaty should be on ‘circularity’which means renewing or regenerating resources, rather than wasting them.
Typhoon Mawar has left most of the western US Pacific territory of Guam without power and waterwith 150-mile-per-hour winds downing power lines and trees, according to local media and the Guam Water Authority.
Butterfly behavior is helping scientists protect natural wildlife habitats under threat from agriculture and urban development, showing which grasslands to conserve to protect insect ecosystems.
Investments in solar energy projects will exceed financing of new oil projects for the first time, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).. Annual investment in renewable energy increased by almost a quarter in 2021, compared to a 15% increase for fossil fuels.
Economic losses due to climate change exceed $4.3 trillion between 1970 and 2021 and caused more than 2 million deaths. But better early warning systems are reducing the number of deaths from such events, figures from the World Meteorological Organization show.
Was she International Biodiversity Day on May 22, and this year’s theme was “From Agreement to Action: Building Biodiversity”. It follows the adoption of the landmark Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework by 196 nations at the end of 2022.
4. More on nature and the climate crisis on the agenda
A new IEA report contains a roadmap for the oil and gas industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, outlining five areas where immediate action is needed to meet emissions reduction targets.
Professor Jim Skea discusses the role of climate scientists in combating the climate crisis and explains how stakeholders need to come together to “get the job done”.
Australia’s wildfires in 2019 and 2020, which burned more than 155,000 square kilometers of land, caused about 1 billion animal deaths and increased droughts and famine in Africa, a new study suggests.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/05/climate-extremes-and-other-nature-and-climate-news-you-need-to-read-this-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WE Soda will sell at least $800 million worth of shares in rare London IPO
- How to Enable and Use Reading Mode in Google Chrome
- Top nature and climate news: Climate may force migration
- Anti-VEGF for prevention of complications after vitrectomy for proliferative diabetic retinopathy
- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially launches the logo of the National Capital of the Archipelago (IKN)
- New U.S. aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million
- Security guard shot and killed at underground casino in Hollywood Hills: LAPD
- Ready for Summer: Dresses and Jumpsuits Under $50
- Latino Alumni, Postdoc Researcher Encourages Underrepresented Youth to Enter Tech World
- Space X capsule taken by Axiom Space splashes down in Florida
- Horrifying new details emerge in the trial of the alleged Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
- FDA Warns General Healthcare Professionals to Avoid Using Complex Salt Forms of Semaglutide