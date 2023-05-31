La Jolla News Nuggets: La Jolla Parkway, Paul McCartney book, International Festival, more

San Diego completes La Jolla Parkway resurfacing

The long-awaited repaving La Jolla Parkway it was completed just before the Memorial Day holiday after several delays.

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, took to social media on May 26 to announce that the work was done.

Thank you to the mayor for working with me on addressing District 1 roads and a shout out to Congressman Scott Peters for securing federal funding for this project, LaCava said.

The work, which included base repair, asphalt overlay, utility repair and road striping, is part of San Diego. Sexy Streets initiative .

La Jolla Parkway, the main thoroughfare connecting Interstate 5 and State Route 52 to La Jolla Shores and The Village, had become notorious locally for cracks and pits . The repaving project has been delayed several times since then announced in January 2022 .

It was originally going to be done in two phases to accommodate the California Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over a small portion of the park just before the ramps to I-5 and 52. But in December, the project was postponed from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year and the work was consolidated to be done together.

The project was further delayed by cool weather as city crews expected nighttime ambient air temperatures to stay above 50 degrees for two weeks so the new road material could be properly set. The work was carried out at night to avoid traffic congestion on the busy road.

Warwicks to auction signed copy of Paul McCartney’s new book

Warwicks Bookstore in La Jolla will hold an online auction June 2-9 for a signed copy of 1964: Eyes of the Storm, Paul McCartney’s new book about the early days of Beatlemania. It is one of only 175 signed and numbered copies. The book also comes with an exclusive art print.

Bidding will open at $3,000 on Warwicks eBay site, ebay.com/usr/warwickslj. Twenty percent of the auction proceeds will be donated La Jolla Community Foundation to benefit her village streetscape project.

The books 275 mostly unseen photographs that McCartney shot with a 35mm camera capture the period from late 1963 to early 1964 when the Beatles became an international sensation.

Unsigned copies of 1964: Eyes of the Storm will be available on Tuesday, June 13. For more information, email [email protected].

The village’s streetscape project aims to rehabilitate and renovate one block of Girard Avenue and two intersections with improved lighting and benches, new shade trees and landscaping, safer crossings and more. To learn more, visit ljcommunityfoundation.org/streetscape.

La Jolla Elementary School hosts its second International Festival

La Jolla Elementary School hosted its second International Festival on May 19, with families setting up booths representing 20 countries. (Victoria Pearce)

La Jolla Elementary School hosted its second International Festival on May 19th.

More than 800 people attended, visiting booths set up by school families representing 20 countries.

The event included music, food trucks, games and prizes.

Alliance for African Aid to hold fundraiser in La Jolla

The nonprofit Alliance for African Aid will hold its annual World Refugee Day fundraising breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Ave.

The event will include entertainment by the Vessel of Mercy Group, cultural performances from Uganda, Burma and Iraq, refugee speakers, a silent auction and more.

Proceeds will benefit the organization’s programs focused on refugee support and resettlement in San Diego, as well as the Children’s Scholarship Program, which aims to address poverty and injustice by pairing children in Uganda with academic sponsors.

Since its inception in 1989, the African Aid Alliance has resettled more than 14,000 refugees from 30 countries.

Breakfast tickets start at $40. For more information, visit alliance-for-africa.org .

County health and human services director moves to new job at UC San Diego Health

Nick Macchione, pictured in 2019, will be the new chief community health officer for UC San Diego Health. (Gary Warth/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

After 26 years working for San Diego County, 15 of them leading the Health and Human Services Agency, Nick Macchione announced May 24 that he will take a new position at UC San Diego Health.

According to a notice sent to employees of the university health system, the new position, chief health officer of community health, will oversee the network of external relations with other organizations.

The university health system often works with the county health department, other health systems and collaborating government agencies on everything from border health care to serving people on Medi-Cal or without health insurance.

Patty Maysent, chief executive officer of UCSD Health, said years of working directly with Macchione made it clear to her that he was the best fit for the role.

In a memo to county colleagues, Macchione, 55, announced the change as a retirement that takes place Tuesday, June 27, although a county official said he does not intend to receive retirement benefits at this time. San Diego Union-Tribune

Bloomberg Philanthropies recognizes UCSD as an American initiative for top talent

Bloomberg Philanthropies recognized UC San Diego on May 23 as one of the 28 America’s Talent Initiative High flyer.

ATI recognizes institutions with high graduation rates that are national leaders in college access and success for lower-income students. UCSD received the distinction for its high proportion of students with Pell Grants and its recruitment, enrollment and retention practices.

Over the next year, ATI and Bloomberg Philanthropies will work with High-Fliers to share what they’ve learned with other four-year colleges and universities across the country.

Since the ATIs began in 2016, UCSD has maintained one of the highest Pell shares among its 137 peers and was one of the few public members to increase enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curebound names first chief science officer

La Jolla-based philanthropic organization Coronation appointed Dr. Ezra Cohen the first chief science officer.

Prior to joining Curebound, Cohen was chief of the Division of Hematology-Oncology and associate director of clinical science at the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

Dr. Ezra Cohen is the new Chief Science Officer at Curebounds. (Curebound)

There is no one better suited for this role than Ezra, said Anne Marbarger, Curebound’s chief executive officer. His exceptional experience and commitment to advancing cancer research will undoubtedly lead our research program to the next level.

Curebound works to raise and invest funds in translational cancer research projects aimed at accelerating new discoveries into clinical application.

Curebound was founded with a simple belief: Cancer cures will be accelerated by galvanizing a community of world-class researchers and funding collaborative research, Cohen said. I am extremely excited to help Curebound develop the best possible projects that will eradicate cancer in our lifetime. It’s time to change the world, starting right here in San Diego.

Compiled by La Jolla Light staff