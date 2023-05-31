Breast feeding | Lactation support | Southeast Georgia Health System





One of the first decisions a new mother makes is how to feed her baby. Our Maternity Care Center team is here to educate you about all your options and help you be successful with the feeding method you choose. If you want to breastfeed your baby, a Southeast Georgia Health System lactation specialist can help you do so successfully. If you choose to formula feed your baby, our team can help you with that too. How we support you open

Breastfeeding quiz Breastfeeding is natural, but does that mean it’s always easy? Many women choose to breastfeed, which provides the best source of nutrition for their baby. But most mothers have questions about breastfeeding and how to overcome common challenges. Our friendly and experienced lactation consultants can provide you with education and practical breastfeeding advice before and after your baby is born. You can expect unquestionable care during lactation from our team. We weren’t here to tell you how to feed your baby; were here to educate you about all your options and help you be successful with the nutrition method you choose. If you choose to formula feed your baby, our team can help you with that too. We can teach you how to mix and use formula safely and more. Our international board-certified lactation consultants are knowledgeable and supportive. They will work one-on-one with you to help with a variety of questions or concerns, such as: Help your child catch on

Make sure your baby gets enough milk

Coping with painful breast swelling

Pumping breast milk Meet with a lactation consultant A lactation consultant can help you at any time during your pregnancy, labor and postpartum journey. For example: Before your baby is born. You can get prenatal breastfeeding support by taking a free breastfeeding class, scheduling an outpatient visit with a lactation consultant, or connecting with us on our website Facebook group page for breastfeeding support.

You can get prenatal breastfeeding support by taking a free breastfeeding class, scheduling an outpatient visit with a lactation consultant, or connecting with us on our website Facebook group page for breastfeeding support. During your maternity stay. Our lactation consultants and highly trained nurses can help you with breastfeeding throughout your hospital stay.

Our lactation consultants and highly trained nurses can help you with breastfeeding throughout your hospital stay. After you go home. When you leave hospital, you will receive information on how to contact our lactation consultants. You can call whenever you have questions or concerns about breastfeeding. You will receive an immediate response. If you would like to meet with a lactation consultant, please call: Get the Breastfeeding Guide e-book We will provide you with a copy of the Breastfeeding Guide book. To access a digital version, please follow these steps: Download the ReadED app from the Apple App or Google Play Store Visit Read website Click on the Access Code tab Enter your code (given to you during your hospital stay) Create an account Breastfeeding resources In addition to our personalized breastfeeding support, you may find these resources helpful.

