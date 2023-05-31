Syntekabio at the BIO International Convention, June 5-8







News from

Syntekabio, Inc.







New York, NY | May 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time Syntekabio (226330.KQ), a global artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery and development company, will exhibit at the International BIO Convention. The convention showcases 4,000+ of the best and brightest biotech and pharmaceutical companies from 60+ countries, attracting 14,000+ attendees for intensive networking and partnership opportunities through 130+ interactive sessions over four days. Meet the Syntekabio team with us BOTH #2785 at the BIO International Convention The Syntekabio team, led by CEO Jong-sun Jung, looks forward to connecting with industry innovators and business leaders to build synergy through sharing knowledge and expert knowledge. Meet us to learn about our latest AI drug discovery solution STB REand imagine how AI platforms powered by Syntekabios supercomputers can transform your business. WHAT: BIO International Convention (Stand #2785 near the BIO Lounge) DATE: Monday, June 5 to Thursday, June 8, 2023 time: 08:00-17:00 LOCATION: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210 (Boston Seaport District, MA) NOTES: Syntekabio CEO Jongsun Jung and his team of researchers are available on site. To arrange an appointment, contact Ellie Woo at [email protected] or +1 (917) 257-4533. For general questions about our services, email the Syntekabios New York office at [email protected]. ### About Syntekabio Syntekabio is a global artificial intelligence (AI) and big data-driven drug discovery and development company, headquartered in South Korea since 2009, with its US operations bringing innovative technology and science to to create transformative medicines around the world that are in line with international standards to cure diseases. and improve people’s lives. Learn more about DeepMatcher, NEO-ARS, NGS-ARS and PGM-ARS at STB CLOUD (syntekabio.com). Media contact: Syntekabio USA Email: [email protected] Tel: +1 212-371-2544 The diagram shows the scope of Docker in Syntekabio’s AI-powered full service drug discovery solution that supports almost all areas of the drug discovery and development process from Hit discovery / lead generation, ADMET/PK to biomarkers pharmacogenomics. It is based on Syntekabio’s powerful AI technologies (DeepMatcher) that provides the best Hits/Connection data through deep learning analysis (3D-CNN) and MD simulation on targets. Docker is a virtualization software. Contact details Synthecabio Ellie Woo +1 212-371-2544 [email protected] Company website https://cloud.syntekabio.com/main



labels that drug developmentInternational Convention BioSynthecabioDeepMatcher Drug Candidate ServiceDeepMatcherNeo-ARSSTB Cloud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/syntekabio-at-the-bio-international-convention-june-5-8-794554180 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos