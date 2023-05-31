Canada will become the first country in the world to require health warnings on individual cigarettes





May 31, 2023 | Ottawa, ON | Health Canada Today, in World No Tobacco DayThe Honorable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced that Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, becoming the first country in the world to take this approach. New Regulations for presentation, packaging and labeling of tobacco products will be part of the Government of Canada’s ongoing efforts to help adult smokers quit, protect youth and non-smokers from nicotine addiction, and further reduce tobacco withdrawal. Paper machine labeling of individual cigarettes, cigarillos, pipes and other tobacco products will make it virtually impossible to avoid health warnings. In addition, the regulations will support Canada’s Tobacco Strategy and its goal of achieving less than 5% tobacco use by 2035. These regulations will come into effect on August 1, 2023 and will be implemented through a phased approach that will see most of the measures in the Canadian market within the year. Retailers will carry tobacco product packs containing the new health messages until the end of April 2024. King size cigarettes will be the first to carry the individual health warnings and will be sold by retailers in Canada by the end of July 2024. with regular size cigarettes and small cigars with tip paper and pipes, by the end of April 2025. Other measures include: strengthening and updating health-related messages on tobacco product packaging;

extending the requirement for health-related messages on all packaging of tobacco products;

and implementing periodic message rotation. The new regulations will be published in the June 7, 2023 edition of the Canada Gazette Part II. In the meantime, copies of the complete regulations are available upon request by contacting [email protected]. These measures support the objectives of The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA), including increasing public awareness of the health risks of tobacco use. The TVPA regulates the manufacture, sale, labeling and promotion of tobacco products sold in Canada. The second legislative review of the TVPA is underway, with a focus on tobacco provisions Execute and Health Canada will launch public consultations to inform its review in the coming weeks. This latest legislative review follows the presentation in Parliament in December 2022 of the first legislative review of the TVPA which focused on the TVPA’s vaping provisions and operation, particularly the youth protection provisions.

