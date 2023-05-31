International
International travel is a welcome departure for GCU graduates
Alumni Relations also offers a subscription box program
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally appeared in the April issue of GCU Magazine. Read the digital versionhere.
It all started with an entry in the prayer journal that Grand Canyon University alumna Jannael Larrabee wrote her senior year of college.
She dreamed of visiting Greece; now, she must not dream.
Her prayer was answered in an email from GCUs Office of Alumni Relations about a new international travel program.
It is one of two initiatives the department introduced this year to keep alumni connected to the University, along with the GCU Alumni Subscription Box program.
That email Larrabee received was all the confirmation he needed.
I always prayed, said the 2020 psychology graduate, for an opportunity to go to Greece. I looked at tickets, but the planning itself gets expensive.
The affordability of group travel with GCU made the trip possible.
Larrabee will embark on the 11-day tour in early summer in Mykonos, Paros, Santorini, Ios and Athens.
It won’t be Larrabee’s first experience traveling alongside fellow GCU alumni. She returned in February from the first international trip that Alumni Relations offered through GCU partner Contiki Travel. Contiki also works with the Honors College for other campus travel opportunities.
Larrabee traversed nine countries in nine days as part of a package to Europe. She swam through the canals of Venice and took in stunning views of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night.
Four trips this year are offered to alumni through the Office of Alumni Relations, two for alumni ages 18-35 and two open to alumni of any age, with opportunities to visit Egypt, Ireland and Italy in addition to Europe and Greece.
Two trips are also planned for graduating seniors moving into their graduate years.
Fresh Graduate and Student Program Specialist Lexi Fisnik and Marketing and Communication Specialist Lauren Sperbeck understand the fear of the unknown that follows after graduation. They aspire to ease the transition from student to student, and the international travel initiative is one way to do this.
It’s a way to launch their careers and our way of saying, Thank you for being here for four years, Noble said. This gives them the chance to experience life and make memories before they hit the ground running into adulthood.
Seventeen alumni went to Europe in February, and by mid-March, almost 80 had signed up for future trips.
Due to the phenomenal response, an additional senior citizen trip was added to the list of international flights to accommodate all those who were interested.
The program not only exceeded the expectations of the Office of Alumni Relations, it exceeded the expectations of the Larrabees as well.
She’s looking forward to Greece, the second trip with GCU alumni in just three months: I’m really looking forward to a good thing, she said. A thing of God.
GCU at your doorstep
Another good thing that the Office of Alumni Relations introduced this year is the GCU Alumni Subscription Boxes initiative.
The boxes, delivered to graduates’ doorsteps, contain retail and promotional items posted each season.
For winter, expect a decorative trim and other seasonal holiday items; for summer, a beach towel and beach ball may be included in the box.
We are trying to bring GCU to them, Sperbeck said. It’s one thing to have a t-shirt, but another to have a seasonal exclusive. We do the shopping for them, allowing us to have a more personal touch.
Noble added, Alumni are always looking to us for GCU swag. Subscription boxes seemed like a good way to do this. Subscription boxes are super trendy right now and were just trying to keep up with the times and what our alumni are interested in.
A fundamental aspect of the departmental structure is to establish itself as a resource for graduates and continue to strengthen that connection after they throw their tassels from right to left on graduation day.
GCU was such a resource for them during the four years of getting their degree and getting through the first part of adulthood, Sperbeck said. We want to be seen as that resource moving forward and show our students that they can count on us.
GCU Alumni Travel Information: Click here.
