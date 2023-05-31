Fraser Health’s emergency department wait times are now available online





As doctors at one of the region’s busiest hospitals talk about an emergency department staffing crisis, Fraser Health has announced that wait times for urgent care across the region are now available online. Emergency wait times for area hospitals and urgent and primary care centers have increased to aonline dashboardwhich is refreshed every five minutes and gives patients an idea of ​​how long they will have to wait from the time they are assessed by a triage nurse to the time they see a doctor. According to Fraser Health, more than 2,000 people enter its emergency departments each day, and the region has seen a seven percent increase in emergency visits since before the pandemic. The health authority has also admitted that patients are waiting “longer than usual” for urgent care, but did not explain what is normal compared to actual waiting times. “It’s all about giving patients the information they need to make informed choices,” said Fraser Health Regional Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Craig Murray. The dashboard project was launched several years ago by Vancouver Coastal Health, Murray said, and Fraser Health has now partnered with them. He said Fraser Health wasn’t sure patients would find a tool like this useful, mainly because hospitals within the health authority are so far apart. But he said staff felt patients should know what the wait times are for the sake of transparency. “It is one more piece of information for the public to use as they wish.” Personnel crisis Dozens of doctors in emergency departments across the Lower Mainland have spoken out about how staffing shortages are keeping patients waiting, in some cases days, to get proper care. In some cases, doctors claim that patients are dying because of long waits. Staff say a lack of hospitals, or family doctors, to care for patients beyond the emergency room is the main issue. The province has said it is “actively” working to hire more hospitalists. The Ministry of Health has promised more spaces in medical school classrooms, but doctors who spoke to the CBC said those new doctors won’t hit the ground running for a decade.

