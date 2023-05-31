Prime Minister ‘disappointed’ with mother’s comments on LGBTQ review, but does not oppose them

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is disappointed with a St. John’s mother’s comments about her relationship with Education Minister Bill Hogan in a review of a school policy for LGBTQ students.

Nicole Paquet told CBC News last week that Hogan asked her for help redrafting a section on whether parents should be told about their children expressing their sexual orientation or gender identity at school.

Paquet said Hogan wanted to make it mandatory for teachers to tell parents, but she wanted the policy to stay the same.

Policy 713 states that a child must consent before a teacher tells parents about the choice of names and pronouns in the classroom.

Nicole Paquet told CBC News last week that Hogan asked her for help redrafting a section on whether parents should be told about their children expressing their sexual orientation or gender identity at school. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

She said she was “damned” that Hogan wanted her to help change a policy she thought should remain as it is.

“I was certainly disappointed,” Higgs said Wednesday when asked about Paquet’s account, though he did not directly dispute her account.

Paquet gave a presentation to the Progressive Conservative group last week “and then offered to help chart a way forward,” the prime minister said.

He reiterated that the review covers three sections of Policy 713 and “we are not repealing the policy” in its entirety, but seeking clarification to avoid “inconsistencies” in how it is applied.

FRIEND | Prime Minister responds to question about mother’s account to consult on LGBTQ policy review: Higgs sees mothers’ comments on LGBTQ review as ‘political’ Comments made by a St John mother about her relationship with the education minister over the 713 policy left Premier Higgs disappointed.’

Paquet told CBC News that her presentation to PC MPs included an account of a teacher in violation of the policy contacting her to say her son, a high school student, was using a different name while exploring his gender identity.

She said her son’s trust in teachers was broken and he was deprived of the opportunity to communicate information at his own pace.

Higgs responded to Paquet’s account during a news conference on the Charlotte County wildfires, despite saying last week that he would not comment further on the Policy 713 review until it is complete.

“I think it was a disappointing comment and more of a political one, I guess,” he said of Paquet’s confession.

In addition to changing parental notification for children under 16, other elements under consideration would allow a student to play on sports teams and use restrooms that match their gender identity.

The Prime Minister would not say whether there was a decision on the notification to parents, explaining that he had not seen the “final result” because Hogan was holding consultations.

Paquet said she was ‘damned’ Education Minister Bill Hogan wanted her to help change a policy she felt should remain as it was. (Radio-Canada)

“He will present it to our team here over the next few days or weeks, maybe not weeks, then we will know where it will go. Right now it is still very much in the hands of the minister to complete his assessment. “

Five cabinet ministers and two Conservative MPs have expressed concerns about the policy review.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr made the most pointed comments, saying governments should be there “to strengthen policies and not to take away the rights of marginalized individuals”.

Higgs did not directly answer Wednesday when asked what role the PC caucus will have in passing any changes.

“I think you have heard it from many of my colleagues and I would echo them. They have the greatest confidence in the Minister of Education. He certainly does not consider children as wards of the state.

“He believes that parents play a role in the child’s upbringing and we are confident that he will present us at the end of the day with something that will be beneficial for everyone.”