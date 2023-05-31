Climate threshold of 1.5 degrees won’t prevent ‘significant damage’, scientists report





For years, the world has focused on a key climate change threshold: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But even as that threshold may begin to be breached within the next five years, millions of people will continue to face significant harm, including death, displacement and food and water shortages, an international panel of researchers reported Wednesday.

In one STUDY published in the journal Nature, the panel of more than a dozen researchers integrated the environmental justice idea that climate thresholds should minimize significant harm with climate science. And by that standard, they found that the world has already breached critical boundaries, leaving less safe and habitable space for life on Earth.

At 1.5 degrees Celsius, the authors found that more than 200 million people could still be exposed to unprecedented heat, and more than 500 million people would be exposed to long-term sea-level rise. And they said the main climate threshold nations pledged to meet in the Paris Agreement in 2015, which would ensure a safe and just world, should be 1 degree Celsius.

But the planet’s average temperature has already risen to around 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, which has already caused catastrophic and deadly climate and weather changes, including more extreme heat waves, floods and landscape-changing fires .

Science is clearly showing that we are in danger of destabilizing the entire planet and its life support systems, said Johan Rockström, lead author of the study and director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and co-chair of the Earth Commission.

“Unfortunately, the doctor will tell you that we’re moving in the wrong direction at the core of all these living components that make up this complex, adaptive, self-regulating system,” he told reporters, likening the study to a visit to doctors and that prescription is a list of quantitatively safe and fair boundary conditions within which you must live to be able to cure yourself.

While past scientific efforts to define Earth’s boundaries have been strong and convincing, climate science has historically considered the conditions necessary to maintain planetary stability, but has excluded justice as a key component, said Joyeeta Gupta, a co-author on the study. and one. environmental researcher at the University of Amsterdam.

We argue that there are no safe planets without justice, Gupta said, emphasizing that embedding justice at the boundaries of Earth systems reduces significant harm to communities and individuals.

The research is a worthy effort to identify and quantify the tolls associated with different levels of environmental degradation, such as climate change, water availability and biodiversity, said Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University, who was not involved. included in the study, but it was a lead author of the most recent report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

This paper highlights the human costs of the emissions choices we’re making every year—costs that will last many generations into the future when we don’t move to adopt emissions in line with more ambitious targets, Cobb told CNN. It also provides further ammunition for climate justice advocates as policymakers seek a greater understanding of how continued warming will exacerbate existing climate injustices from region to region and over the coming decades to centuries.

Scientists are calling on governments, businesses and policymakers to take the crisis more seriously as climate thresholds are breached and the world gets warmer.

The aim of this paper was to try and show that there is already a lot of damage at 1 degree and that this is more than a 1.5 degree target, Gupta said. We want to make sure countries take this as seriously as possible.