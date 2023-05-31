International
Climate threshold of 1.5 degrees won’t prevent ‘significant damage’, scientists report
CNN
–
For years, the world has focused on a key climate change threshold: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But even as that threshold may begin to be breached within the next five years, millions of people will continue to face significant harm, including death, displacement and food and water shortages, an international panel of researchers reported Wednesday.
In one STUDY published in the journal Nature, the panel of more than a dozen researchers integrated the environmental justice idea that climate thresholds should minimize significant harm with climate science. And by that standard, they found that the world has already breached critical boundaries, leaving less safe and habitable space for life on Earth.
At 1.5 degrees Celsius, the authors found that more than 200 million people could still be exposed to unprecedented heat, and more than 500 million people would be exposed to long-term sea-level rise. And they said the main climate threshold nations pledged to meet in the Paris Agreement in 2015, which would ensure a safe and just world, should be 1 degree Celsius.
But the planet’s average temperature has already risen to around 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, which has already caused catastrophic and deadly climate and weather changes, including more extreme heat waves, floods and landscape-changing fires .
Science is clearly showing that we are in danger of destabilizing the entire planet and its life support systems, said Johan Rockström, lead author of the study and director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and co-chair of the Earth Commission.
“Unfortunately, the doctor will tell you that we’re moving in the wrong direction at the core of all these living components that make up this complex, adaptive, self-regulating system,” he told reporters, likening the study to a visit to doctors and that prescription is a list of quantitatively safe and fair boundary conditions within which you must live to be able to cure yourself.
While past scientific efforts to define Earth’s boundaries have been strong and convincing, climate science has historically considered the conditions necessary to maintain planetary stability, but has excluded justice as a key component, said Joyeeta Gupta, a co-author on the study. and one. environmental researcher at the University of Amsterdam.
We argue that there are no safe planets without justice, Gupta said, emphasizing that embedding justice at the boundaries of Earth systems reduces significant harm to communities and individuals.
The research is a worthy effort to identify and quantify the tolls associated with different levels of environmental degradation, such as climate change, water availability and biodiversity, said Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University, who was not involved. included in the study, but it was a lead author of the most recent report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
This paper highlights the human costs of the emissions choices we’re making every year—costs that will last many generations into the future when we don’t move to adopt emissions in line with more ambitious targets, Cobb told CNN. It also provides further ammunition for climate justice advocates as policymakers seek a greater understanding of how continued warming will exacerbate existing climate injustices from region to region and over the coming decades to centuries.
Scientists are calling on governments, businesses and policymakers to take the crisis more seriously as climate thresholds are breached and the world gets warmer.
The aim of this paper was to try and show that there is already a lot of damage at 1 degree and that this is more than a 1.5 degree target, Gupta said. We want to make sure countries take this as seriously as possible.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/31/us/just-climate-thresholds-significant-harm-study/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amazon pays $25 million to settle child privacy fees
- Climate threshold of 1.5 degrees won’t prevent ‘significant damage’, scientists report
- Scientists Explain ‘Pandemic Time Warp’, Reveal Who Will Be Most Affected | News
- Political entrepreneur Rahul Gandhi does not see Narendra Modi as an invincible force
- UK Sends Signed Copies of Beano to Australia and New Zealand to Kick Off Post-Brexit Trade Deal | political news
- Consider this from NPRExBulletin
- Successful concurrent show in Atlanta
- Prime Minister ‘disappointed’ with mother’s comments on LGBTQ review, but does not oppose them
- Is Ukraine attacking Russia?
- Nutritionist and author of ‘Wellness Trap’ reveals top 5 nutrition myths
- Alentejo earthquake – Portugal news
- Pakistan Accountability Tribunal grants Imran Khan bail until June 19 in Al-Qadir corruption case