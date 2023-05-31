The Reconciliation Forum champions local physicians in training and cultural safety in health care





May 31, 2023

For Reconciliation Week 2023, Monash Rural North West Victoria Regional Training Center hosted a forum with more than 50 Indigenous doctors, representatives from specialist training colleges and health services, the Australian Association of Indigenous Doctors, College Training Services Common and traditional owners of Dja Dja Wurrung. The event began outside in the dark winter rain with a smoking ceremony performed by Dja Dja Wurrung representative Troy Firebrace, moving inside to a Welcome to Country. David Byrnes, Monash Rural Health’s newly appointed Aboriginal Community Leader, a proud Kokatha man born and bred on Latji Latji country in Mildura, took guests through the School’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Framework 2021-2030. Key pillars of the framework include preserving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge and incorporating this into the curriculum, increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander student participation and success, and developing research to serve communities native aboriginal in the footprint of the School. Stephanie May, specialist trainee support program coordinator from the Australian Indigenous Medical Association (AIDA), spoke about the organisation’s ground-breaking work in building pathways and support for Indigenous doctors and revealed positive trends. Since AIDA was founded in 1998 with 14 indigenous doctors, there are now 757 doctors and 434 medical students registered with AIDA as of December 2022, with numbers having doubled in the past seven years. Stephanie then illustrated the need for all health services to improve their cultural safety, with the latest statistics from the National Medical Training Survey 2022 revealing 39% of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander doctors in training have experienced bullying, harassment , discrimination or racism in recent years. 12 months, compared to 22% for all doctors in training combined. Anthony Paulson Interim Director General of the Joint Colleges Training Service (JCTS) traveled to Bendigo from regional NSW specifically for the event and introduced guests to the innovative work being undertaken to provide awareness and cultural support for GPs throughout Australia for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Having only commenced operations earlier this year, the JCTS is a joint venture of the ACRRM and the RACGP and is bringing together the knowledge of previous Registered Training Organizations providing GP training across Australia to ensure that GPs have the best possible Aboriginal and Torres training and understanding. Strait Islander people. Anthony talked about the need to understand how cultural safety is defined. “The principles of cultural safety are not about what you think, but about the other person you are providing services to [or working with]. How do they receive your services? They are the ones who can tell you if you are culturally safe or not.” Auntie Nellie Flagg, a cultural educator with JCTS and Dja Dja Wurrung, Yorta Yorta and Bunurong Elder spoke about culturally appropriate health care, recalling the Stolen Generation’s past traumatic experiences with health services and the intergenerational impact that continues today. Aunt Nellie acknowledged the efforts to improve and the need to continue working on this as individuals and institutions throughout the year, not just for Reconciliation Week. In the probing discussion that followed, some of the key barriers and enablers to providing culturally safe spaces were included enabling family bedside support,

adopting a more reflective approach taking into account the diversity of Indigenous patients’ experience and past traumas,

taking time to build relationships and listen before providing care

supporting local trainees in the workplace to make it more culturally safe

undertaking localized, personal cultural awareness training with meaningful engagement

learn about indigenous medicine, local bush medicine

consider taking services to safe places for indigenous people

Cultural awareness training is not one-off, but should be ongoing and regular

ensure that there is continuity of care

Make sure patients know about any changes in care provider/training requirements for physician mobility practices Guests left the event with a letter to themselves to read next year and reflect on their efforts in this space. The school principal, Professor Shane Bullockspoke about the importance of the event and how it can inform the School’s practice. “Hearing from key national actors who support local doctors in training and delivering anti-racism and cultural awareness training provides us with a unique opportunity to self-reflect on how we can incorporate the important work of cultural reconciliation and safety into our local and national programs. we support the healthcare networks and supervisors from whom our students learn. Thanks to Monash Rural Health staff, especially David Byrnes, Associate Professor Janelle Brennan and Sophie Burke, for facilitating discussion around this topic, which can often be uncomfortable to engage in, but is the foundation of the future.

