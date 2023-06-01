Dolly Parton wins new Guinness World Records for musical achievements





Country music superstar Dolly Parton has added three new Guinness World Records to its collection. Parton was presented with certificates in Nashville, Tennessee, for her musical achievements, according to Guinness World Records. Parton set the record for the longest span of No. 1 hits. 1 on the US Top Country Albums Chart for a Female Artist. The first of her eight albums to top the Billboard Country Albums chart was New Harvest…First Gathering, released in May 1977, and her last number one album was A Holly Dolly Christmas,” released in October 2020, Guinness World Records said. . “I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.” Unbelievable @DollyParton 👇https://t.co/quCqC0BRgh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 31, 2023 That’s 43 years and 156 days between number one records, ranking him third behind male country artists Johnny Cash, whose number one records spanned 50 years and 91 days, and Merle Haggard, who had 48 years and 192 day among his number one records. according to Guinness. She also received a plaque for most studio albums released by a country singer. Parton has released an incredible 65 studio albums since her 1967 debut Hello, I’m Dolly and 2022’s Run, Rose, Run. All of her records reached the Top 20 on the Top Country chart. Billboard albums, and eight reached number one, Guinness World Records said. Finally, Parton was awarded the top 10 entry on the US Country Albums chart for a female artist. Her 2022 compilation album “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which featured her hit singles “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again,” and “I Will Always Love You ” was Parton’s 48th top 10 entry. on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, according to Guinness. Parton said she was humbled by the world record and thanked her fans for her longevity in the music industry. “I’m humbled every time I get a new Guinness World Records title,” Parton said. “I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.” The country legend, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, holds seven other Guinness World Records titles, including most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart, most most hits no. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, most US Hot Country Songs chart hits by a female artist, space the longest number-one hit on the US Hot Country singles chart, the first country singer to receive EGOT nominations (which is for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) and the most Grammy nominations for a female artist of country, according to Guinness World Records. Trending news

