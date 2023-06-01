Work/Life: international employment news update

Issue 77

Welcome to the latest edition of our international employment news update.

Federal procurement to be linked to working conditions in Germany

A new bill i German Ministry of Labour proposes to require companies and their subcontractors to comply with collective agreements applicable to their industry in order to secure government contracts worth more than €10,000. Collective agreements will be prepared with the input of trade unions and will define the minimum working conditions required for compliance, with the aim of combating unfair working conditions and payments in the low-wage sector. The UK and other procurement authorities also take supply chain compliance into account when awarding contracts.

Tesco chairman to resign despite ‘innocent until proven guilty’

Tesco insist on this John Allan resigns as chairman after four women made allegations about his personal conduct, three of which were anonymous and unfounded. He admits making an ‘ill-judged’ comment about a female colleague’s appearance at a conference in 2019, but denies all other allegations. Housebuilder Barratt quickly announced Mr Allan’s departure as their chairman on the grounds that his alleged behavior could be damaging to them, despite him not being accused of any wrongdoing by Barratt. This follows the recent sacking of Tony Danker as director general of the CBI for what he believed to be corrupt conduct.

The CMA tells staff to spend half a day each week on diversity and inclusion

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has urged the staff spend one-tenth of their working time away from their primary work and instead participate in internal equality, diversity and inclusion activities in order to promote an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their whole self In work. It comes amid criticism from ministers that the CMA is failing to do its job properly.

NHS pays millions to victims of sexual harassment

The UK National Health Service has paid £4 million in compensation and legal costs related to sexual misconduct cases over the past five years. A freedom of information request shows reports of more than 1,500 incidents of sexual harassment and assault made during that period, by both staff and patients. NHS trusts are being urged to prioritize addressing issues of sexism, misogyny and sexual misconduct and to provide support to victims of these behaviours.

Increase in French trade union membership

Following President Emmanuel Macron’s push to raise France’s retirement age, unions are seeing a membership growth, with growing interest among young workers and private sector workers, where unions have historically been underrepresented. Union membership in France has stagnated over the past decade, particularly after the 2017 revision of the labor code, which gave companies more freedom to set working conditions, work that would previously have been negotiated by unions.

UK student visa crackdown

From January 2024, international students, except those studying for a PhD or other research-led postgraduate courses, will not be allowed to bring family members to the UK. This is in response to evidence that international students can use study visas to join master’s programs as a “back-door” way to secure a job in the UK and bring family, following an increase in the number of dependents of sponsored students. Inward immigration to the UK is at a record high, despite provisions to reduce it after Brexit.

China’s youth unemployment crisis

China’s economic growth has recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic, but unemployment levels among young people have increased, reaching a new level of nearly four times the national level in April. With a flurry of nearly 12 million new graduates joining the job market over the summer, there are concerns that the problem will only get worse. The government is drawing up plans to expand recruitment and encourage businesses to hire graduates while asking graduates to take up manual labor roles in the meantime.

Dutch delivery workers were found to be underage, underpaid and without permits

During recent inspections in more than 350 delivery workers and companies in 13 cities, the workers were found to be under the legal working age of 16, did not have the right papers to work in the Netherlands and were not paid the legal minimum wage or paid in cash. It follows recent criticism from the labor inspectorate that meal delivery companies regularly flout laws meant to protect their workers and is amid growing concerns that self-employed delivery workers may be avoiding tax on a large scale.