International
“Nothing is left”, says the girl about her parents’ house lost in the fire in the forest
Stephanie Ann Stewart says her parents saw their home burning just an hour after hearing the news of a wildfire.
Their single-story home in Bocabec, about 20 kilometers northeast of Saint Andrews, was the only one lost in a 540-hectare fire that started Sunday.
Stewart, who goes by Annie, said her parents’ home had been evacuated, so they were staying at a friend’s house across the street. She said the fire came down the hill, destroyed the house, then came back up the hill.
“There’s nothing left. It’s pretty much just rubble,” Stewart said. “All that’s left is my mother’s bird bath.”
She said they were able to move their vehicles, save their pets and her mother grabbed a photo album. Stewart said she grew up in that house and has many memories.
“All my school pictures, my French degree. …Some books I got from my music teacher who died of breast cancer. I’ve lost a lot of good memories,” she said.
She said her parents have been grateful for the outpouring of community support, with people donating necessities and money, and her partner Shawn McLeod started a crowdfunding campaign.
Stewart said her parents did not have home insurance. She said they are getting a trailer to live in and plan to remodel it.
“This fire is not over”
While some residents of southwestern New Brunswick are breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday at the success of firefighters, the message from the mayor of Saint Andrews was, “This fire is not over.”
Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes, but on Tuesday, officials lifted the evacuation order even though the fire is still listed as out of control.
The next morning, Mayor Brad Henderson said the decision was made because residential areas are no longer under immediate threat. But he encouraged people to stay alert and prepare to leave again.
“There [are] active hotspots that continue to flare up,” he said Information Breakfast Saint John. “This is expected to probably not be completed for several days. It’s such a large area and some of it is very difficult to reach.”
Henderson said hot, dry weather, as well as strong winds, could contribute to the fire’s spread.
Roger Collet, a wildlife management officer with the Department of Natural Resources, said at an afternoon news conference in Fredericton that the fire is now mostly burning but cannot be considered contained.
In the 540 hectares involved in the fire, there are up to 400 hot spots, which will be constantly monitored, he said.
Prime Minister Blaine Higgs also warned that the fire is not over.
Higgs praised the firefighting force, including 50 volunteers, and the “element of calm” shown in knowing how to deal with fire.
“We don’t need to work harder for them,” Higgs said before praising individuals and groups for not adding to the fire hazard.
Collet said calm weather has helped conditions and the province was confident enough of the situation Wednesday that it sent four water bombers to Nova Scotia, where a fire outside Halifax has already damaged 200 homes.
New Brunswick, which is coordinating the effort with Nova Scotia, maintained four water bombers.
“We’ve got ourselves covered,” Collet said. “We don’t expect many fires today due to calm conditions.”
Housing remains open in the city
In Saint Andrews, the emergency shelter at theW.C. O’Neill Arenais still open and staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Henderson said evacuees who are not yet comfortable going home are welcome to stay there.
He said if people need to evacuate their home again, they can sign up to receive text and email alerts, and officials will also go door-to-door.
Henderson said there have been two close calls where the fire came close to homes but did not touch them. Geoffrey Howson’s house in Bocabec was surrounded by scorched earth on three sides, but was still standing.
Roger Collet, a fire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, said earlier that the seven water bombers that flew more than 80 hours on Monday are now on standby. He said the fire will now be fought on the ground if it does not get worse.
On Wednesday, firefighters continued to use bulldozers to clear the way to access more remote areas and help create fire breaks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/bocabec-saint-andrews-fores-wild-fire-1.6860220
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Times, Networks announced for five App State Football Games
- Meghan Markle’s Magic Linen dress comes in new colors
- “Nothing is left”, says the girl about her parents’ house lost in the fire in the forest
- Researchers develop chickens that produce allergen-free eggs
- Trump’s legal team and prosecutors argue over trial venue
- Sonam Bajwa Finally Reveals Why She Said No To Bollywood Kissing Scenes
- [Fixed] Google Podcasts website is partially broken
- Canada will begin placing health warnings on individual cigarettes. It will be the first country to do so
- Cardiologists say it’s the most overlooked early heart attack symptom
- People plagued by problems for nine years of Modi government, says Sena (UBT)
- JK until Edy Rahmayadi said this about Jokowi Cawe-Cawe
- How much do people love reality TV? | Entertainment