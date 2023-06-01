“Nothing is left”, says the girl about her parents’ house lost in the fire in the forest

Stephanie Ann Stewart says her parents saw their home burning just an hour after hearing the news of a wildfire.

Their single-story home in Bocabec, about 20 kilometers northeast of Saint Andrews, was the only one lost in a 540-hectare fire that started Sunday.

Stewart, who goes by Annie, said her parents’ home had been evacuated, so they were staying at a friend’s house across the street. She said the fire came down the hill, destroyed the house, then came back up the hill.

“There’s nothing left. It’s pretty much just rubble,” Stewart said. “All that’s left is my mother’s bird bath.”

The charred remains of the workshop where Stewart’s father built handmade steam engines and model boats, among other things. (Submitted by Annie Stewart)

She said they were able to move their vehicles, save their pets and her mother grabbed a photo album. Stewart said she grew up in that house and has many memories.

“All my school pictures, my French degree. …Some books I got from my music teacher who died of breast cancer. I’ve lost a lot of good memories,” she said.

She said her parents have been grateful for the outpouring of community support, with people donating necessities and money, and her partner Shawn McLeod started a crowdfunding campaign.

Stewart said her parents did not have home insurance. She said they are getting a trailer to live in and plan to remodel it.

“This fire is not over”

While some residents of southwestern New Brunswick are breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday at the success of firefighters, the message from the mayor of Saint Andrews was, “This fire is not over.”

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes, but on Tuesday, officials lifted the evacuation order even though the fire is still listed as out of control.

Annie Stewart’s parents’ home was the only one burned in a fire that is still listed as out of control. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The next morning, Mayor Brad Henderson said the decision was made because residential areas are no longer under immediate threat. But he encouraged people to stay alert and prepare to leave again.

“There [are] active hotspots that continue to flare up,” he said Information Breakfast Saint John. “This is expected to probably not be completed for several days. It’s such a large area and some of it is very difficult to reach.”

Henderson said hot, dry weather, as well as strong winds, could contribute to the fire’s spread.

Roger Collet, a wildlife management officer with the Department of Natural Resources, said at an afternoon news conference in Fredericton that the fire is now mostly burning but cannot be considered contained.

In the 540 hectares involved in the fire, there are up to 400 hot spots, which will be constantly monitored, he said.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs also warned that the fire is not over.

Higgs praised the firefighting force, including 50 volunteers, and the “element of calm” shown in knowing how to deal with fire.

The fire in Charlotte County approached residential areas earlier this week, but has been contained. (Melanie Ryall)

“We don’t need to work harder for them,” Higgs said before praising individuals and groups for not adding to the fire hazard.

Collet said calm weather has helped conditions and the province was confident enough of the situation Wednesday that it sent four water bombers to Nova Scotia, where a fire outside Halifax has already damaged 200 homes.

New Brunswick, which is coordinating the effort with Nova Scotia, maintained four water bombers.

“We’ve got ourselves covered,” Collet said. “We don’t expect many fires today due to calm conditions.”

Housing remains open in the city

In Saint Andrews, the emergency shelter at theW.C. O’Neill Arenais still open and staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Henderson said evacuees who are not yet comfortable going home are welcome to stay there.

He said if people need to evacuate their home again, they can sign up to receive text and email alerts, and officials will also go door-to-door.

Henderson said there have been two close calls where the fire came close to homes but did not touch them. Geoffrey Howson’s house in Bocabec was surrounded by scorched earth on three sides, but was still standing.

Annie Stewart and her partner Shawn McLeod are helping Stewart’s parents after their home was gutted by a wildfire. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Roger Collet, a fire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, said earlier that the seven water bombers that flew more than 80 hours on Monday are now on standby. He said the fire will now be fought on the ground if it does not get worse.

On Wednesday, firefighters continued to use bulldozers to clear the way to access more remote areas and help create fire breaks.