Here are the 10 municipalities BC has put on a watch list for housing targets





The provincial government has set out its inaugural list of municipalities where it will take a more aggressive step in setting higher housing targets in the halls of power and will threaten action if they don’t comply. “Municipalities are our critical partners in addressing the housing crisis and building healthy, economically sustainable

communities,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, announcing the list. “In the coming weeks, municipalities will be meeting with staff to finalize what the targets will look like.” The communities nominated by the government are: Vancouver

West Vancouver

Port Moody

District of North Vancouver

Delta

Abbotsford

Victoria

Saanich

Oak Bay

Kamloops Kahlon said the 10 communities were selected using a complex metric that weighed 10 different factors, including the number of affordable rentals in a community, housing density, proximity to amenities and social housing waiting lists. The province will now work directly with municipalities in setting housing targets that will be made public, and then municipalities will have to show the province the actions they have taken to meet those targets over the rest of 2023, using the processes the new digital permits of the province. Kahlon said if the province feels municipalities haven’t taken enough action by early 2024, it could take further oversight of some of those housing decisions. He did not provide specifics on what that surveillance might be. Municipalities mainly on board Many of the communities on the list said they were eager to work with the government to set housing targets and deliver on them. “Port Moody welcomes the opportunity to provide the number of housing units needed to keep pace with demand,” said Mayor Meghan Lahti, leader of a community that saw its population stay the same between the last two censuses despite the introduction of a fast transit. line. “We recognize that there are opportunities to diversify our housing stock with affordable and senior housing, as well as accessible and family-friendly units.” But Kahlon acknowledged that not every community fully approved of the province’s actions. West Vancouver Mayor Mark Sager, whose community has regularly had heated debates about population growth and development, said he was taking a wait-and-see approach. “If we can find ways to improve housing options for our employees, for our school district employees, for essential services employees … that will be a good thing,” he said. “But there’s no point in just building houses that aren’t inhabited. I’d really like to see some details.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-housing-watch-list-municipalities-1.6860547 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos