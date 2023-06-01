



Alliance launches Tobacco and Tobacco Control Plan on World No Tobacco Day

The Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Tobacco and Tobacco Control Alliance has launched a smoking and tobacco control vision document and delivery plan which sets out a collective ambition to see adult smoking in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire reduced to 5% or below by 2035. The Alliance brings together partner organisations, including Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, to work towards eliminating smoking and tobacco-related harm, creating a smoke-free generation for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire by 2040. Fewer people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are smoking than ever before, but smoking remains one of the biggest causes of illness and early death in the area. The Vision Document not only addresses helping smokers to quit, but also the support needed to help prevent young people starting to smoke. It also outlines the work needed to tackle the broader causes of tobacco-related inequalities, such as reducing exposure to secondhand smoke and access to illicit tobacco. The plan examines four main themes: Helping vulnerable groups to quit smoking

Effective regulation of tobacco products

Reducing exposure to secondhand smoke

Prevention and engagement with children and young people. Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council are also carrying out joint research to open up a conversation about why people smoke and smoke and how people feel about smoking in their communities. The survey is open to anyone living in Nottingham City or Nottinghamshire County, over the age of 16, and whether or not they smoke. People can complete the survey here: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/ho1msa

Councilor Linda Woodings, portfolio holder for Social Care and Adult Health at Nottingham City Council, said: “We do not underestimate the impact that smoking and tobacco use has on the lives of local residents. Those living in Nottingham City experience ill health earlier than many in England and smoking plays a big part in this driving some of the differences between Nottingham and other areas of the country, as well as between communities in our city. “From the negative impact on finances, the health of those who smoke or are around second-hand smoke, to the harm it can cause during pregnancy, it is hoped that the vision document and delivery plan can start us on our journey in creating a smoke-free generation for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire by 2040. Councilor Matt Barney, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “Smoking is an addiction that develops mainly in childhood. We have made a lot of progress in reducing our smoking rates, but smoking is still one of the biggest causes of health inequalities across Nottinghamshire. “We want to create a world where people born in Nottinghamshire never smoke. The Alliance brings together partners to provide the right support, which will help people – especially the most vulnerable – to stop smoking, prevent children and young people from starting to smoke in the first place and reduce the impact of tobacco illegal and exposure in the second. – Secondhand smoke has affected our communities.” The release of the vision document coincides with World No Tobacco Day, a campaign organized by World Health Organizations (WHO) to educate people about the dangers of tobacco use. This includes the impact that smoking has on health and well-being, from its role in various cancers, to respiratory disease, heart attacks and strokes, dementia, rheumatoid arthritis and poor mental health. It can also have a negative effect on the environment and climate change through its production. Growing tobacco can also take up land that could be used to grow crops that feed millions of people. Nottingham City residents can access support to quit smoking through Stub! IN www.ncgpa.org.uk/stub-it, Nottinghamshire residents can access support to quit smoking through Your Health Your Way at https://yourhealthnotts.co.uk/support/stop-smoking/





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/newsroom/news/alliance-launches-smoking-and-tobacco-control-plan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos