How to take better breaks at work, according to research

For many of us, being productive means spending more time working. It seems intuitive that the more time we spend on work tasks, the more we can accomplish. And not surprisingly, popular literature is full of advice on how to maximize work time. For example, CEOs’ daily routines often include things like waking up at 4 a.m., working weekends, and even being be strategic about how often you go to the bathroom. To cope with an ever-increasing workload, many workers choose to skip, skip lunch and stay after hours.

But the cost of always being active (and doing it well!) is high. More than half of employees (59%) report feeling burned out according to a recent survey by Aflac. The engagement has taken the opposite turn and is declining among American workers. Alarmingly, both high burn AND low engagement rates are associated with impaired performance. What can we do to address our declining well-being while maintaining performance?

Interrupting work instead of procrastinating can help on both counts. Intrigued by two competing narratives, one focused on work more as an indicator of performance and the other on taking regular breaks to protect well-being, as well as the mixed (and sometimes contradictory) findings of individual studies on these topics, our team conducted a systematic review of existing research on workplace breaks. In analyzing more than 80 studies, we (with our colleagues Zahra Premji, Timothy Wingate, Connie Deng, Lisa Blanger and Nick Turner) confirmed that interrupting work throughout the day can improve well-being and also help you get more done jobs. Contrary to the popular narrative of working long hours, our research suggests that taking breaks during work hours not only does not decrease performance, but can help increase it.

Why is taking time off beneficial for well-being and performance?

Like batteries that need to be recharged, we all have a limited pool of physical and psychological resources. When our batteries run out, we feel depleted, exhausted and stressed.

Procrastinating when there is very little energy left in the tank hurts well-being and work performance. In extreme cases, nonstop work can lead to a downward spiral: a worker tries to complete tasks despite their poor condition, is unable to perform them well, and even makes mistakes, resulting in more work and even fewer resources left to handle the same tasks. This means that the more we work, the less productive and more exhausted we can become. Think of reading the same line for the fifth time, for example, and still not absorbing it.

The good news is that taking vacations can help employees recharge and shorten the downward spiral of burnout and decreased productivity. However, not all interruptions are equal in terms of their effects.

What types of breaks are most effective for improving well-being and performance?

Breaks come in many shapes and forms: exercising, surfing social media, taking a short walk, socializing with others, taking a nap, grabbing lunch, etc. However, our systematic review shows that not all types of breaks are equally effective. In other words, it matters HOW to stop working. Here are some common vacation elements to consider:

Duration and time off

A longer vacation does not necessarily equate to a better vacation. Disengaging from work for just a few minutes but on a regular basis (micro-breaks) can be enough to prevent fatigue and increase performance. For example, workers can take short breaks to eat, lie down, or simply look out the window. Additionally, the timing of the break matters as shorter breaks are most effective in the morning, while longer breaks are more beneficial in the late afternoon. This is because fatigue worsens during the work day and we need more rest time in the afternoon to recharge.

Vacation location

Vacations can make a big difference in terms of recovery. Both lying at a desk and going outside for a short walk seem like very similar leisure activities, but they can differ significantly in their recharging potential. Our review shows that relaxing in nature and enjoying green space is much better for recharging workers’ resources than simply sitting at a desk.

Pause the activity

Engaging in physical activity during a break is effective for improving well-being and performance. Exercise is a particularly valuable means of recovery for mentally demanding work. However, the positive effects of this type of time off are short-lived and employees must exercise regularly to reap its benefits.

Despite these benefits, exercise is not the most preferred way to spend vacations among employees. Our review shows that browsing social media is the most common type of leisure with almost everyone (97%) reporting engaging in this activity. However, researchers find that scrolling through social media during work breaks can lead to emotional exhaustion. As a result, people end up with creativity and work engagement are reduced instead of replenished resources. As such, this type of rest may not be effective for enhancing performance.

Companion to breaking the fur

A study in our review showed that interactions with a dog can reduce levels of the hormone cortisol, an objective indicator of stress. More research is needed in this area, as the effects on performance remain unclear. However, we have a strong suspicion that spending a vacation with a furry companion is effective for many employees. Research shows that interactions with pets can significantly enhance individuals’ psychological well-being, which in turn is strongly related to performance.

What can managers and organizations do to encourage vacations?

Mere availability of vacation does not guarantee benefits. Workers may not use their vacations in the most efficient ways or take them at all. As decision makers and role models in organizations, managers are in an important position to encourage effective work breaks. This can be achieved in several ways:

Encouraging positive attitudes towards holidays

While employees are generally positive about vacations and report that they are beneficial to performance, this sentiment is not always shared by managers. This can prevent people from reloading. Thus, it is important that managers are informed about the performance-related benefits of time off. For example, human resource managers can incorporate this information into company wellness training programs. Organizations may also consider implementing wellness moments (similar to safety moments) during which they can share their strategies for taking effective vacations and brainstorm fun vacation activities. Even putting up posters about the benefits and best practices in taking vacations at work can go a long way.

Taking vacations on my own

Managers can communicate the importance of taking vacations by regularly taking the most effective types, which employees can emulate. For example, a manager who regularly walks her dog at a nearby park might communicate to her employees that she will be taking a short break from work to do so. Such a strategy not only sets a positive example, but also sets clear boundaries around uninterrupted vacations. Leading by example will help prevent the stigma and potential guilt associated with taking vacations. It is promising that more and more organizational leaders they know this and even share their regrets about not getting enough time off from work.

Scheduling dedicated rest hours

Our review shows that many employees are unable to take regular holidays, or are discouraged from doing so because of the stigma; thus, we recommend that managers and organizations plan dedicated vacations. Such rest periods should be applied with care. Rigid rest schedules, such as forcing employees to stop work only at a certain time and for a predetermined duration, reduce employee autonomy and may even have harmful effects on employees. We recommend that you offer rest periods of a certain duration, such as an hour a day and leave when and how often they want to take their breaks at the discretion of the employees. Offering flexible working hours, innovative workplace holiday initiatives such as time off tickets (eg, issuing day tickets that allow employees to take an hour off of their choosing), or offering activities social or physical in the country, can be some examples of optimal vacation planning.

Creation of vacation spaces

As we pointed out above, the location of vacations can play an important role in maximizing their benefits. For example, having a small park or indoor green space can communicate the organization’s commitment to facilitate work breaks and increase the benefits of breaks in relation to employee performance. To further reap the benefits of outdoor vacations, you can also make it an off-leash dog park where employees who want to interact with the animals can do so. This can also serve as a recruiting tool as well the demand for pet-friendly workplaces is increasingand many companies have already adopted it pet friendly policies.

Organizations with employees who work from home can also use the spaces available to them by hosting online park meetings where remote workers can join the meeting while walking or sitting in an outdoor space that is convenient for them. Alternatively, they can allocate a vacation budget for employees to create their own vacation space. For example, employees can buy an indoor plant or a yoga mat.

Employee performance has always been a concern for organizations, and more organizations are making efforts to address employee well-being today. Vacations as a promising tool to improve both. Organizations must recognize the importance of vacations and engage in deliberate efforts to facilitate effective vacations.