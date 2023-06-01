Australia’s most decorated soldier loses war crimes defamation caseExBulletin







Rick Rycroft/AP SYDNEY Australia’s most decorated war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan, a judge ruled on Thursday, dismissing claims by Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith that he was defamed by the media. Federal Court Judge Anthony Besanko ruled the articles published in 2018 were substantially true about a number of war crimes committed by Roberts-Smith, a former Special Air Service Regiment corporal who is now a media company executive. . Those charges included that Roberts-Smith, who was also awarded the Medal of Gallantry for his war service in Afghanistan, killed a prisoner who had a prosthetic leg by firing a machine gun into the man’s back in 2009. He held the man’s prosthesis like a new beer stein. The allegations also included Roberts-Smith kicking an unarmed and handcuffed farmer off a rock in a riverbed where a fellow SAS shot the farmer dead in 2012. Reports of domestic violence allegedly committed by Roberts-Smith have been found to be unsubstantiated and defamatory. But the judge found that this would not have further damaged the veteran’s reputation. Roberts-Smith had made defamation claims against The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over their articles. His lawyer Arthur Moses asked for 42 days to consider filing an appeal with the Full Bench of the Federal Court. Roberts-Smith’s legal fees have been funded by billionaire Kerry Stokes, executive chairman of Seven West Media where Roberts-Smith is employed. Roberts-Smith is one of several Australian military personnel under investigation by the Australian Federal Police for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The first criminal charge for an alleged unlawful killing in Afghanistan was made in March. Former SAS soldier Oliver Schulz was charged with war crimes for the killing of an Afghan man who was shot dead in a wheat field in Uruzgan province in 2012.

