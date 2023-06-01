The Department of Health begins heat monitoring for the 2023 summer season





First heat warning issued for 2023 Whitby, Ontario – Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for southern Durham Region for June 1st and 2nd. This is the first heat warning of 2023 under the Durham Region Health Department’s Seasonal Heat Warning and Information System. Throughout the summer, the Department of Health will post information at durham.ca/heat to inform residents of conditions that indicate a heat warning will be issued, and will also use the Department of Health’s social media channels to provide updates on www.twitter.com/DurhamHealth AND www.facebook.com/durhamregionhealth. A heat warning occurs when forecast conditions include a daytime high of at least 31C and overnight temperatures of 20C or more, or with humidex (humidity index) values ​​of at least 40 for two or more days. The humidex value describes how hot the weather feels to the average person, combining the effect of heat and humidity. The Department of Health is advising area residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illness during the heat advisory. While extreme heat can put anyone at risk, the health risks are greatest for infants and young children, people who are 60 and older, live alone, take certain medications, lack safe housing, have a existing health conditions, have limited resources, have limited physical mobility or work or exercise outdoors. Those who take medication or have a medical condition should ask their doctor or pharmacist if the medication may increase their health risk in the heat and follow the appropriate recommendations. Never leave babies and small children inside a parked vehicle. This is especially important when the outside air temperature is 23C/73F, as the temperature inside a vehicle can be extremely dangerous and reach more than 50C/122F. Please call 911 immediately if you see a child left unattended in a vehicle. Heat-related illnesses are preventable. If symptoms of heat-related illness are observed, immediately move the person to a cool place, provide water and apply wet towels to the body. Symptoms to watch for include: Dizziness or fainting.

Nausea or vomiting.

Headache.

Rapid breathing and heartbeat.

Extreme thirst.

Changes in behavior (sleepiness or irritability in children). The most dangerous heat-related illness is heat stroke; symptoms include complete or partial loss of consciousness, confusion and high body temperature above 39C or 102F. If you care for someone with these symptoms, call 911 immediately. While waiting for help, move the person to a cool area, place wet towels, clothing, or ice packs around the body, focusing on the neck, armpits, and groin area. Everyone is encouraged to stay alert and take precautions. Remember to visit neighbors, friends and elderly family members, especially those who are chronically ill, live alone or without air conditioning to make sure they stay cool and hydrated. Take the following measures to beat the heat and stay cool: Drink water regularly. Don’t expect to feel thirsty.

Place wet towels on the body or mist with water

Take a cool shower or soak your feet in cool water.

Rest and limit physical activity.

Take a break from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place.

Block the sun by opening the awnings and closing the curtains or blinds during the day.

Avoid sun exposure. Shade yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat or using an umbrella.

Reschedule or schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

If the night is cooler, open the windows to cool the house

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Stay updated news and updates from Environment and Climate Change Canada. For more information about Durham Regions Warning and Information Systems, as well as more tips on how to stay safe and what to do during extreme heat, please visit durham.ca/heat, or contact the Health Connection line at Durham at 905-668-2020 or 1-800 -841-2729. – 30 – For more information, please contact the Department of Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.durham.ca/en/news/health-department-begins-heat-monitoring-for-2023-summer-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos