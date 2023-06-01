Assessments of environmental excellence in two METRONET projects





An outstanding commitment to environmental management on the METRONET Yanchep Rail Extension and Thornlie-Cockburn Link Project has seen contractor NEWest Alliance win the Civil Contractors Federation WA Awards 2023 Environmental Achievement category – and we couldn’t be prouder. The award recognizes Younger Alliance’s environmental excellence and innovation in the civil construction industry, their efforts to incorporate essential environmental elements into every project and a commitment to the protection of flora and fauna. The Alliance’s newest manager for Environment and Sustainability, Martin von Kaschke, said the win reflected a genuine culture of collaboration from the construction and environmental teams based on the site to address the challenges of the works intersecting with key native fauna. “It highlights the Younger Alliance’s ability to plan and work in an environmentally sensitive way to a level where fauna is considered at all stages of our works and ultimately not adversely affected,” said Martin. The Civil Contractors Federation Awards recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Western Australians working towards a better waste future through improved waste practices and innovative waste solutions. NEWest’s commitment to environmental excellence is matched by METRONET Sustainability Strategy to conserve and protect ecosystems and natural resources. In January 2022, tunnels that appeared to have been created by Rainbow bee-eaters (birds) were discovered at the site in recently built sandstone blocks*. The Rainbow Bee-eater is the only member of the bird family, Meropidae, found in Australia.

During spring, the species migrates from the Pilbara region to the southwestern regions of WA to breed from November to January. The birds usually dig a 90 cm tunnel in a sandy bank to use as a nest site. To determine if birds were present, an endoscope camera was used and birds were detected in four tunnels. The younger alliance then acted to ensure that the chicks could be safely raised until they were old enough to leave the nest. The area around the active nesting sites was cordoned off, all vibration work within 50 m of the area ceased and work involving disturbance of the beats was rescheduled for a later date. Training sessions were also held in the field to raise awareness about Rainbow Bee-eaters and nest identification. The implementation of these control measures meant that these Rainbow Bee-eaters could brood in their nests, undisturbed by project works. *side slopes that connect the road surface with the contour of the surrounding land

