Keep fire safety in mind this winter





Published on 01/06/2023 Today marks the first day of winter and as Canberrans struggle to keep warm, ACT Fire & Rescue (ACTF&R) is encouraging the community to ensure their homes are fire safe. Police and Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said the key to fire safety is being prepared for any emergency that may arise at home. “Canberra is one of the coldest cities in the country. This means more of us start using devices to keep ourselves warm, such as heaters, electric blankets and fire pits. Although these devices are useful, they can cause a huge fire hazard in our homes if they are not used properly,” Minister Gentleman said. “That’s why it’s essential that we take steps to ensure we can enjoy and stay warm this winter, while keeping our homes and family safe. Always keep an eye on your devices when they are in use and turn them off before falling asleep or leaving the house.” “A house fire can start and spread quickly causing extensive damage and possible loss of life. I encourage Canberrans to play their part in keeping themselves and the community safe by making smart decisions this winter.” ACTF&R Chief Matthew Mavity reminded the community not to be complacent when it comes to home fires and to understand the deadly dangers associated with common appliances. “Unfortunately, our members here at ACTF&R have seen all too often the tragic consequences that commonly used household items have on homes and residents,” said Chief Mavity. “A fire in your home this winter is preventable. I encourage the Canberra community to take some time with their family to create a home fire escape plan, check their smoke alarms are working and have a fire extinguisher or blanket ready and understand how to they use them. Keeping these things in place could be what saves you from a potential disaster in your home.” To stay fire safe this winter, ACTF&R encourages the community to visit the ACT Emergency Services Agency website – www.esa.act.gov.au – for home fire safety resources and educational tips. – The statement ends – Mick Gentleman, MLA | Media releases «ACT Government Public Media | “Minister’s statement to the media

