Good health for his sake





Tom Moberly UK editor BMJ tmoberly{at}bmj.com For a long time, societies around the world have tended to view money spent on health care simply as a cost to be met, while spending on innovation, infrastructure or education as investments. But if you don’t see health as an investment, then you don’t consider the importance of health when formulating policies, especially economic policy. Ally Brown points to the short-term thinking caused by election cycles as one reason UK governments have fallen into this trap (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1164).1 Michael Marmot says that politicians simply do not read the health literature on the harmful effects of their policies on health because the research is not written by economists (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1183).2 The consequences of failing to invest enough to protect and improve health have been seen during this number of weeks BMJ. Progress in addressing ethnic inequalities in maternal health in the UK remains woefully slow and the risk of maternal death is still almost four times higher for black women than for white women (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1040).3 Healthy human life expectancy is declining, rather than increasing (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1139),4 and an initiative in England to provide patient care outside NHS settings is being severely hampered by staff shortages (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1205).5 There has been an 89% increase in alcohol-related deaths in England over the past 20 years and more than eight in 10 drinkers are not receiving treatment (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1214).6 There was an 8% fall in full-time equivalent GPs in Northern Ireland between 2014 and 2022 and a 9% fall in the number of general practices over the same period (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1080).7 It shouldn’t be like this. A major report from the World Health Organization argues that health should be treated as a central goal of economies (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1207).8 Michael Marmot and Paulo Buss state that the report’s credo is that health is not an instrument to some higher end such as wealth, but is an important human right in its own right (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1178).9 They argue that it takes whole-of-government action that strives for the common good. Mariana Mazzucato, chair of the council that drafted the report, further argues that we need a new economic narrative that positions health funding as an investment rather than an expense (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1175).10 It calls for a redesign of our economic system so that it no longer produces poor and unequal health outcomes by design. Nigel Crisp examines what can be learned from the investments made by Labor governments between 1997 and 2005 (doi:10.1136/bmj.p1078).11 The ultimate goal should be to move away from thinking that wealth and profit are the primary goals of society. Instead, we must prioritize health and wellness as the common good that will save our species and our planet from catastrophe.

