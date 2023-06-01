Grow food, not tobacco, to end TB





Malnutrition and tobacco use are major determinants of TB globally. In 2021, of the 10.6 million people who contracted TB, 2.2 million were attributable to malnutrition and nearly 0.7 million to smoking. People who smoke have twice the risk of TB disease, slower recovery, and a higher risk of adverse outcomes of TB treatment, including TB recurrence, death, and pulmonary and cardiovascular disease after TB. Smoking cessation during TB treatment can improve treatment outcomes and has been shown to reduce the risk of TB infection and tuberculosis disease among household contacts as well. Therefore, improving food security and reducing smoking globally will contribute significantly to the fight to end TB. This year’s World No Tobacco Day campaign theme “Grow Food, Not Tobacco” provides an opportunity to highlight the critical role of these interrelated determinants of health, including TB, and the need for collective multisectoral action to address them those. It encourages governments to end subsidies for tobacco growing and use these savings to transform agricultural practices to contribute to improved food security and nutrition. “As we mark World No Tobacco Day, we call on countries to strengthen collaboration between TB programs and tobacco control programs, and with all relevant sectors in planning and implementing holistic people-centred services to reduce deaths and suffering due to TB and smoking”. , said Dr Teresa Kasaeva, Director of the WHO Global Tuberculosis Programme. The WHO End TB Strategy emphasizes the need for action against TB and co-morbidities, including smoking. At the 2018 UN High-Level Meeting on TB, Member States committed to providing health services that address tobacco use as part of a comprehensive package of TB services. This requires close partnership between TB programs and tobacco control programs, and the commitment of all key stakeholders to increase implementation of WHO’s TB and smoking cessation recommendations to meet this commitment. The WHO framework for collaborative action on TB and comorbidities provides guidance for strengthening people-centred services for TB and comorbidities, including smoking cessation. The upcoming second UN high-level meeting on TB provides an opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen these commitments and accelerate progress to end TB. In the context of increasing global food insecurity due to climate change and international conflict, a shift from tobacco farming to growing sustainable food crops could significantly impact the health and well-being of populations. This requires linkages beyond the health sector, something highlighted in the WHO Multisectoral Accountability Framework for TB, which is currently being rolled out in several countries. Continued efforts to reduce smoking and improve global food security can contribute to ending TB and achieving Health for All, as well as progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable suffering, disease and death it causes.

