Rotary Club prepares to say goodbye to foreign exchange student | News, Sports, Jobs





The Rotary Club of Jamestown is preparing to say goodbye to Joah Moholm of Denmark in just a few weeks. Joahu has lived in three Rotary houses over the past year as a Rotary International Exchange student. His last meeting will be June 12, and then he will embark on a month-long sightseeing trip around the United States with 70 other exchange students who live in Rotary District 7090, an international district that includes New York western and southern Canada. Joah has been hosted by Elizabeth Cama and her family, Chris Anderson and his family and most recently the Kidder family. He lives with each family as if he were one of their children; his expenses are borne by the host family, the student’s family and a stipend provided by the host Rotary Club. In addition, there have been several experiences such as trips to Canada and New York City that have been sponsored by the district. Joahu presented a program for his country at the Rotary Club, finally explaining Denmark as a kingdom half the size of New York City. Denmark is known as the happiest country in the world. Joah’s mother works in a school and his father works in a cultural center. One sister works with children and one sister travels a lot and is currently on tour in Mexico. Danes are known to travel a lot, and Joah’s family also travels a lot. Danes are known for their sense of HYGGE – a good feeling. Danish favorites include baked port sandwiches, liver pate, Danish pastries, smorrebrod, herring with curry sauce and cheese and jam toast. Christmas is celebrated on December 24th in Denmark and a special show is shown continuously throughout the day on television. Pancakes are served all day, except pepperoni cookies. The featured holiday food in every home is duck and then everyone, everywhere dances. Copenhagen is certainly the City of Fairy Tales, and the architecture is very beautiful. The city is also known for its beer. Joahu and his family live on a very small island with 7000 inhabitants called Aero. It takes Joah seven hours by public transport to get home from the airport. Denmark is famous for LEGOS, Leg-Go means play in Danish and everyone knows the little bricks that children use to build animals and buildings. The country is also famous for Maersk, the second largest shipping container company in the world. Denmark is also known for its clean energy. Windmills there generated enough energy for the entire country in 2019. The student was quick to thank the club for his great year at the venue and he welcomes visitors to his venue at any time. Joah will leave the United States on July 17. In August, the Rotary Club of Jamestown will host a young man from Brazil for a year and send a female student from Jamestown to Brazil. Youth interested in participating in the youth exchange should contact Cheri Krull, local Youth Exchange club program chairperson, for information on how to apply. The search will begin in the fall, so it is important to start gathering information soon. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

