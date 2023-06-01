Focus on the health benefits of the Low Emission Zone a year ahead. City of Edinburgh Council





Edinburgh is counting down to the introduction of the Low Emission Zone (LEZ), which will restrict the most polluting vehicles from driving in the city centre, benefiting everyone’s health.

City of Edinburgh Council and NHS Lothian have joined forces to highlight the positive impact clean air can have on health and wellbeing. Restricting the most polluting vehicles will significantly reduce harmful emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from vehicles by up to 50% within the LEZ. Further air quality improvements are expected across the border, improving public health across the city. As Edinburgh approaches the ongoing meeting the minimum air quality standard set by the Scottish Governmenthas some way to go before it meets Objectives of the World Health Organization. Reducing air pollution is especially important for those most at risk from the impacts of air pollution, including children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Councilor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Councillor, said: As Glasgow begins to implement its LEZ, and with a year until our own LEZ comes into effect, it is a chance to reflect on the reasons for introducing a LEZ in Edinburgh. Research has shown that air pollution negatively affects everyone’s health and we have a responsibility to address this. In two weeks, we will mark Clean Air Day, which this year focuses on the fact that poor air quality not only affects our physical health, but also our mental health. By restricting the most polluting vehicles to the city centre, the LEZ will create a healthier, more welcoming place – and we expect the benefits to spread across the city. I’m encouraged that compliance with our emissions standards continues to increase, and I’d like to thank the people who switched to cleaner modes of transportation. However, there is still work to be done and over the next year we will be supporting even more people to consider greener and more sustainable ways to travel. I want to use the extra year that Edinburgh has to prepare for this change and ensure that residents and businesses are fully prepared. Dona Milne, Director of Public Health, NHS Lothian, said: The links between transport and health are clear and the LEZ will help improve health and wellbeing and reduce inequalities for the people of Edinburgh. The treatment of air quality, in addition to the commitments in the City Mobility Plan and accompanying draft Action Plans, will have numerous benefits. Health and well-being will improve as a result of reduced levels of air and noise pollution; improved road safety; more inclusive opportunities for people to walk, bike, cycle and take public transport; and increasing the vibrancy of local communities and economies. Earlier this year, data analyzed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) revealed that overall compliance with Edinburgh’s LEZ emissions standards had risen from 48% to 78% over the past six years. Compliance is particularly high among buses (97% – Lothian Buses is 100% compliant), petrol cars (95%) and heavy goods vehicles (86%). However, more than half of diesel cars and a third of light goods vehicles (including vans) traveling on major roads into Edinburgh do not comply with LEZ requirements. A city center LEZ was launched in Edinburgh on 31 May 2022, along with LEZs in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee. In Edinburgh, there is a two-year grace period, meaning no penalty charges will be issued during this time. LEZ restrictions will apply to motor vehicles except motorcycles and mopeds. Vehicles must meet minimum emissions standards to drive within the zone, although national exemptions apply, including blue badge holders and emergency vehicles. A consultation is currently underway in the set of action plans designed to support the implementation of the City’s Mobility Plan to 2030, addressing everything from air quality to road safety, public transport to active travel. Find out more about the LEZ. Clean Air Day takes place on June 15.

