



Pride Month is about acceptance, equality and celebrating the work of LGBTQI+ people. It’s also about increasing LGBTQI+ history education and awareness of issues affecting the wider community. We know it’s not just a time of celebration, it’s also a chance for people to find the support they need in a helpful and inclusive environment. Bracknell Forest Pride is taking place on Saturday 10th June from noon to 7pm in Bracknell town Visitors will have the opportunity to visit the tent and speak to a number of partners there to help anyone who needs it. You can use the area to chill out, take a selfie, or talk to a variety of organizations. There will be a number of supporting organizations at Bracknell Forest Pride this year. My umbrella MyUmbrella LGBT+ is a Reading Pride volunteer-led project to raise awareness of lesser-known identities across the LGBTQI+ spectrum. Support U Support U are a leading LGBTQI+ help and support service helping people across the Thames Valley and beyond. Include Community Services Community Involved Services are local support organizations for voluntary, community and faith groups. They have worked extensively with Bracknell Forestry Council on a number of projects. South Hill Park South Hill Park is, without a doubt, the center of the arts in Berkshire. Royal Windsor Roller Derby Royal Windsor Roller Derby (RWRD) is a flat roller derby league based in Berkshire, England. Founded in 2007 as the Royal Windsor Roller Girls, the RWRD was the first derby league in Berkshire and one of the first in the UK. They will encourage sport as a great social activity. Bracknell LGBTQI+ Facebook Bracknell LGBTQI+ is Bracknell Forest’s own youth group. It is a safe space in the often hostile online world for those seeking solidarity. Bracknell Parent Carer Forum Bracknell Parent Carer Forum is the Parents and Carers forum in Bracknell Forest. They are a voluntary group of parents and carers of children and young people who have special educational needs or disabilities. Support of Bracknell Forestry Council Bracknell Forest Fostering is the council’s not-for-profit service in Berkshire. Their caregivers help change the lives of children who can no longer live with their birth family. Activate the lesson Enable Learning provides students with a career path and clear, practical steps to help them achieve their dream career. Frimley Integrated Care System The Frimley Integrated Care System provides help to bring together the NHS, social care, local authority and other sectors to work more closely together for the benefit of communities. Youth line Youthline offers a free confidential counseling service for young people. This is for those attending secondary school and adults who care for and support young people. There will also be a number of acts on the main stage to entertain visitors. Visitors can also choose to get their face painted or try one of the many luxuries of a Pride suite right in the heart of The Lexicon. You can read the full lineup at Lexicon’s The Bracknell Forest Pride website.

