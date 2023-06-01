Campus Central wins prestigious architecture award | circle





The central development of the University Campus has won a prestigious national architecture award. It is one of seven buildings in Scotland nominated by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland as winners of the RIAS 2023 awards. Campus Central will now be considered for the shortlist for the 2023 RIAS Andrew Doolan Award for Best Building in Scotland – one of the most important architecture awards in the world. The three-storey complex is also eligible for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Awards, which will be announced later this month. Campus Central, which opened in 2021 following a £23m redevelopment, features vibrant, digitally connected spaces for socializing and studying, as well as shops, cafes and the University’s Student Services Centre. The heartbeat of the University Professor Leigh Sparks, Deputy Principal and Chair of the Central Campus Project Board, said: “Campus Central has transformed our campus and become the beating heart of the University – encouraging connections and engagement across our communities. “The enhanced learning and social experiences that Campus Central provides have been welcomed by students and staff. “We are delighted that Campus Central has now been recognized by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland with this prestigious award.” Elevated the student experience The RIAS jury said the Campus Central project led by Page\Park Architects elevated the student experience and is a worthy addition to the University of Stirling’s park campus. This year’s RIAS Awards judging panel is chaired by IF_DO director Sarah Castle alongside Ben Addy of Moxon Architects, Bennetts Associates co-founder Denise Bennetts and Elly McCrone, director of heritage at Historic Environment Scotland. Sarah Castle said: “It was a joy to travel around Scotland visiting the projects shortlisted for the RIAS 2023 awards. From homes to community centers and educational institutions, the projects we visited showcase architecture of the highest caliber – beautifully conceived, carefully detailed, sustainable and innovative. “They demonstrate the way in which Scottish architects are responding to the challenges of our time, from the climate crisis to loneliness and social isolation. “At best, these are projects that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. They draw on the rich history of Scottish architecture and respond vividly to their context – historic towns and varied landscapes of mountains, rivers and dramatic forests. They contain the essence of what makes architecture in Scotland so special.” All recipients of RIAS prices receive a winner’s plaque which can be kept as a trophy or attached to the winning building. These will be presented at the RIAS Summer Reception on Thursday 8 June. The opening of Campus Central in 2021 marked the final stage of the extensive refurbishment of the University of Stirling’s campus, which also saw the development of new sports facilities, the atrium, study area and entrance hall, and the relocation of the transport hub.

