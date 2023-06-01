International
John Legend to Receive Greenwich International Film Festival Honor – Film News in Brief
John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Get Lifted founders will be honored at the Greenwich International Film Festival’s Changemaker Gala on Nov. 9 at L’Escale in Greenwich, Conn.
GIFF’s Changemaker Award honors those who have used their platform and the power of film to create social change.
“John, Mike and Ty have created a company dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through film, theater, publishing and television. The content they are producing will create greater understanding between people of different backgrounds, beliefs and cultures, which is exactly what the Greenwich International Film Festival is all about,” said Wendy Stapleton, founder and chair of GIF.
“We are honored to accept this year’s Changemaker Award from our friends at the Greenwich International Film Festival,” said Get Lifted executives. “Since the beginning, Get Lifted Film Co. has worked to make a difference in culture, not only in what you see on screen and stage, hear in music and read in books, but also in everyday life for the community.”
The event will benefit Hill-Freedman World Academy’s record company, Hill-Freedman Records. The Philadelphia public high school serves over 95% black and brown students of diverse backgrounds and facilitates a space to foster student creativity and elevate the voices of its talented students.
AFI Awards Event Sets January Date
The honorees-only AFI Awards event is set for January 5 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.
The AFI Awards is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, both in front of and behind the camera. Submission deadlines will be announced in the coming weeks, while honorees will be announced in December.
The AFI Awards are selected by a panel of AFI trustees, artists, critics and scholars who select a selection of American films and television shows to honor each year. “When placed in historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual history of our modern world,” the American Film Institute explained in a statement.
“Unicorn Boy,” “Where the Road Leads” among Mammoth Lakes Film Festival winners
Matt Kiel’s “Unicorn Boy” and Nina Ognjanovic’s “Where the Road Leads” were among the winners at this year’s ninth annual Mammoth Lakes Film Festival. The full list of winners was announced on Tuesday following the Closing Night Awards Ceremony on Sunday. This year, the festival screened over 100 feature-length and short films and awarded over $45,000 worth of prizes to winners.
“Unicorn Boy” was named Best Narrative Film while “Where the Road Leads” won the award for Best International Narrative Feature by both the jury and the audience.
Best Documentary went to Luke Lorentzen’s A Still Small Voice and Best International Documentary went to Nisha Kumari Pahuja’s To Kill A Tiger. The Bravery Award for Documentary Films went to Tim Grant and Andy McMillan’s Mississippi River Styx.
“We consciously look for the kind of daring films that deserve a showcase,” said Paul Sbrizzi, MLFF’s director of programming. “We program entertaining and culturally impactful work that represents the voices of the future.”
The 10th annual MLFF will take place next year from May 22nd to May 26th.
Annual Thirst Gala to honor Monique Coleman with the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award
Monique Coleman will receive the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at the 14th annual Thirst Gala this June. The “High School Musical” actress will be recognized for her contributions to the Thirst Project as a longtime ambassador where she ran campaigns and produced her own TV series “Gimme Mo.”
Nicky Mathers, Rob Chislett and Cody Wood from the group Wish You Were Here will be honored for their commitment to the Thirst Project, having raised over $200,000 during their partnership to help end the global water crisis. The event will also feature presentations and performances by Emily Tostsa, Maya & Victor Boyce, Missi Pyle and more.
“We are very excited to host our 14th Annual Thirst Gala in a new location for the first time in nearly a decade. We are grateful to be able to bring together some of our favorite supporters and raise more awareness and funds to end the global water crisis,” said Seth Maxwell, founder and CEO of the Thirst Project.
“As our team begins an exciting new chapter here at the Thirst Project – we look forward to celebrating the incredible impact we’re all making in ending the world’s water crisis.”
The annual fundraiser will take place on the Paramount Pictures Studio Lot on June 10.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/film-news-in-brief-may-30-2023-1235628149/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Stock: The AI Revolution Seems Fully Pricing (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- John Legend to Receive Greenwich International Film Festival Honor – Film News in Brief
- Migraine: Developing Drugs for Preventive Treatment
- Pakistani police arrest former PM Imran Khan’s top ally in crackdown
- Donald Trump says he knew he was keeping classified material
- Morton Marcus: Could we use a little more arts, drama, sports?
- CO2 Capture: Bringing the Ocean to CCS – Highlights
- Campus Central wins prestigious architecture award | circle
- Personalized PSA Levels May Improve Prostate Cancer Screening | News Center
- To comply with Xi Jinping’s demand, Chinese demographers have called for more support for families to increase births.
- Putin and Zelensky travel to Trkiye for talks with Erdoan
- Volunteer Friends of Joko Widodo’s work to become Volunteer Friends of Ganjar’s work