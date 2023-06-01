John Legend to Receive Greenwich International Film Festival Honor – Film News in Brief

John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Get Lifted founders will be honored at the Greenwich International Film Festival’s Changemaker Gala on Nov. 9 at L’Escale in Greenwich, Conn.

GIFF’s Changemaker Award honors those who have used their platform and the power of film to create social change.

“John, Mike and Ty have created a company dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through film, theater, publishing and television. The content they are producing will create greater understanding between people of different backgrounds, beliefs and cultures, which is exactly what the Greenwich International Film Festival is all about,” said Wendy Stapleton, founder and chair of GIF.

“We are honored to accept this year’s Changemaker Award from our friends at the Greenwich International Film Festival,” said Get Lifted executives. “Since the beginning, Get Lifted Film Co. has worked to make a difference in culture, not only in what you see on screen and stage, hear in music and read in books, but also in everyday life for the community.”

The event will benefit Hill-Freedman World Academy’s record company, Hill-Freedman Records. The Philadelphia public high school serves over 95% black and brown students of diverse backgrounds and facilitates a space to foster student creativity and elevate the voices of its talented students.

AFI Awards Event Sets January Date

The honorees-only AFI Awards event is set for January 5 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

The AFI Awards is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, both in front of and behind the camera. Submission deadlines will be announced in the coming weeks, while honorees will be announced in December.

The AFI Awards are selected by a panel of AFI trustees, artists, critics and scholars who select a selection of American films and television shows to honor each year. “When placed in historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual history of our modern world,” the American Film Institute explained in a statement.

“Unicorn Boy,” “Where the Road Leads” among Mammoth Lakes Film Festival winners

Matt Kiel’s “Unicorn Boy” and Nina Ognjanovic’s “Where the Road Leads” were among the winners at this year’s ninth annual Mammoth Lakes Film Festival. The full list of winners was announced on Tuesday following the Closing Night Awards Ceremony on Sunday. This year, the festival screened over 100 feature-length and short films and awarded over $45,000 worth of prizes to winners.

“Unicorn Boy” was named Best Narrative Film while “Where the Road Leads” won the award for Best International Narrative Feature by both the jury and the audience.

Best Documentary went to Luke Lorentzen’s A Still Small Voice and Best International Documentary went to Nisha Kumari Pahuja’s To Kill A Tiger. The Bravery Award for Documentary Films went to Tim Grant and Andy McMillan’s Mississippi River Styx.

“We consciously look for the kind of daring films that deserve a showcase,” said Paul Sbrizzi, MLFF’s director of programming. “We program entertaining and culturally impactful work that represents the voices of the future.”

The 10th annual MLFF will take place next year from May 22nd to May 26th.

Annual Thirst Gala to honor Monique Coleman with the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award

Monique Coleman will receive the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at the 14th annual Thirst Gala this June. The “High School Musical” actress will be recognized for her contributions to the Thirst Project as a longtime ambassador where she ran campaigns and produced her own TV series “Gimme Mo.”

Nicky Mathers, Rob Chislett and Cody Wood from the group Wish You Were Here will be honored for their commitment to the Thirst Project, having raised over $200,000 during their partnership to help end the global water crisis. The event will also feature presentations and performances by Emily Tostsa, Maya & Victor Boyce, Missi Pyle and more.

“We are very excited to host our 14th Annual Thirst Gala in a new location for the first time in nearly a decade. We are grateful to be able to bring together some of our favorite supporters and raise more awareness and funds to end the global water crisis,” said Seth Maxwell, founder and CEO of the Thirst Project.

“As our team begins an exciting new chapter here at the Thirst Project – we look forward to celebrating the incredible impact we’re all making in ending the world’s water crisis.”

The annual fundraiser will take place on the Paramount Pictures Studio Lot on June 10.