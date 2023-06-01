People in Aviation June 2023 | AINonline

OEM helicopter Erickson appointed Barry Kohler CEO. Kohler has more than 40 years of experience in the aerospace industry, more than half of that time in the helicopter industry. He has a background in technology development and business leadership, having held senior management positions with Honeywell, BAE Systems and Bell.

Bob Lockett was hired as chief people officer by the flight training provider CAE. Lockett has more than 20 years of human resources (HR) experience, previously working at ADP as diversity and talent officer and director of HR, Harland Clarke as senior VP and head of HR, and with USAA in HR and marketing .

GE Aerospace appointed Germaine Hunter as head of diversity, from May 1. Germaine most recently served as chief diversity officer and head of talent acquisition at Marathon Petroleum. He previously spent more than 20 years working in the consumer packaged goods industry in strategic planning and brand development roles and served as the first chief diversity officer at The Clorox Company.

Luciano Froes was named partner and chief marketing officer at the mobility investment firm UP.Partners. Froes has more than 20 years of experience across the aerospace and financial sectors holding senior roles at Embraer including as chief marketing officer for the company’s Executive Jets division and as head of investor relations.

Air charter specialist Chapman Freeborn appointed Kate Holmes as senior chairman of business aviation, Nick Kelly as senior aircraft leasing, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) executive, and Claire Geary in the newly created role of group marketing director. Holmes has more than 15 years of experience in the private aviation industry, most recently as director of key accounts for an on-demand card provider. Kelly has 18 years of industry experience in ACMI leasing and cargo operations; Geary previously served for two years as EMEA marketing director with Cirium, held marketing management positions at South African Airways and was corporate communications, marketing and brand manager at Emirates Airline.

Honeywell Aerospace labeled Dave Shilliday vp and general manager of urban air mobility and unmanned aerial systems, replacing Stephane Fymat, who is now leading Honeywell Ventures. Shilliday has been with Honeywell for more than 15 years and most recently served as VP and general manager for Honeywell’s power systems business.

Aviation insurance firm Global airspace appointed Sarah Porges aerospace customer vp and executive. Porges joins Global Aerospace from Piiq Risk Partners, where she was a senior partner in its aerospace insurance and risk advisory division. She also held senior brokerage roles at aerospace insurer Marsh for 23 years in its New York and London offices.

either sanusi was hired by ACASS as director of business development for Africa. Sanusi most recently served as CEO of NG Eagle and was previously CEO for Aero Contractors in Nigeria, as well as a Boeing 737 captain, trainer, chief pilot, senior chief operating officer and deputy managing director at Arik Air.

Jennifer Veilleux was hired as director of sustainability for the helicopter services provider PHI Aviation. Veilleux’s career in corporate social responsibility and sustainability spans 20 years in industries including consumer goods, retail pharmacy, medical devices and aviation. She was most recently director of corporate social responsibility at Atlas Air.

Motor Insurance Program appointed York Swick director of engine solutions. Swick has 30 years of industry experience and, while working at Garrett Aviation (now StandardAero), created and implemented the first mobile service team for worldwide AOG support. He previously served as director of operations for StandardAero at Los Angeles International Airport.

Dennis Pearson was hired by Aerocor as a flight training instructor to fulfill the Eclipse 500 type rating training requirement. Pearson has previous experience as a military flight instructor, professor of aviation at William Jessup University, FAA safety inspector, aerobatic instructor and founder of the flight school of Aviation Mach 5.

Polaris Aero hired Ian Lump as regional sales executive in the Midwest. Lumpp has more than eight years of aviation experience, most recently serving as director of business development and publisher for BusinessAir magazine. He also co-founded the Iowa Business Aviation Association and serves as co-chair of the NBAA YoPro Council.

Colin Dunne was promoted to director of US Midwest sales at Jetcraft. Dunne has more than a decade of experience having previously held roles in the aerospace, energy and construction industries in design engineering, project management and business development capacities. He joined Jetcraft as a sales manager in 2019, based at the company’s headquarters in London.

Christine Sherwood was hired by Aircraft specialties to run aftermarket sales. Sherwood has previous experience in the parts sales and purchasing industry. In her new role, she will be responsible for sales of domestic and international aircraft parts.

Awards and Honors

The NBAA maintenance committee presented the award Gabrielle Janicki AND Jacob Pendleton with the Hank Hilsmann Association Memorial Scholarship. Janicki is a student at the National Aviation Academy working for her A&P. Pendleton is an A&P student at Solano Community College and a US Marine Corps veteran aiming to become a business aircraft maintenance technician. The scholarship is awarded annually by NBAA in coordination with Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. and Dassault authorized providers of CAE Simuflite and Flight Safety International training to aspiring aviation maintenance technicians and military personnel transitioning into business aviation.

Final flights

Sustainable industry Larry Flynn, 71, whose career spanned more than four decades and culminated in his role as president of Gulfstream Aerospace and chairman of parent company General Dynamics, died April 12 after a battle with cancer. Flynn stepped down from his full-time role with the Savannah, Georgia-based manufacturer in 2015 for health reasons, but he remained on the boards of companies including Duncan Aviation and Heads Up Technologies. And his legacy continued, including being named a Living Legend in Aviation in 2020.

Born on February 13, 1952, Flynn grew up in a high-flying family. His father, a TWA pilot for 38 years, had taught him and his two brothers to fly. “Growing up, we spent a lot of time with his friends who were airline pilots all over the world. They would come to dinner and tell stories dating back to the DC-3 days to the B747,” Flynn said. AIN sister publication Business Jet Travelr. Flynn had earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in workforce management from the University of Kansas and, according to his obituary tribute, “was a die-hard Jayhawk.”

His career in the aviation business dates back to the early 1980s, when he held several roles within the FBO sector, including as VP for Stevens Aviation, where he managed six facilities, as regional VP and general manager for AMR Combs, and as Regional VP for Signature Flight Support. He joined Gulfstream in 1995, holding positions of increasing responsibility, serving as senior director of marketing and sales, and then president of Gulfstream Product Support. He was appointed president of the company in 2011.

In addition to his service at Gulfstream, Flynn was involved in industry advocacy, serving on the boards of directors of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and the Professional Aviation Maintenance Association, as well as the NBAA Associate Member Advisory Council.

Flynn is survived by his wife Sarah; daughters Kathrine Morehead and husband Ron, and Kelley Young and husband Adam; and five grandchildren and stepchildren.

Roger HumstonLearjet enthusiast and founder of Best Jets, JetMakers and Artist-Aire, passed away unexpectedly on April 19. Humiston earned his pilot’s rating in 1967 and combined his love of country and aviation by beginning a six-year stint as an aircraft repair specialist in a reconnaissance group of the Kansas Air National Guard.

In the late 1970s, he became a Learjet instructor at Flight Safety International in Wichita and later served as president of jet charter operation SternAir, and then as president of Continental Aviation, flying Gulfstream jets in the American Airlines Alliance program before to start his first company. Best AeroNet.

His aviation career spanned more than 50 years with 45 years actively involved in aircraft maintenance and flight operations. In that time, he earned 10 jet ratings, accumulated over 20,000 flight hours and visited approximately 100 countries. Shortly before his death, Humiston finished writing and publishing a book, What you need to know about owning and flying Series 20 Learjets in the 21st century, documenting his knowledge of the aircraft. He is survived by his wife, Kate Woolstenhulme.