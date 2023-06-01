World religions to share values ​​and knowledge at COP28





Pope Francis hosts the Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders and the Special Representative of the Presidency of the United Arab Emirates to discuss the crucial contribution of religious communities to the upcoming COP28 conference in Dubai.

From Vatican News Pope Francis met privately with Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders and Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of the Presidency of the United Arab Emirates for COP28 to discuss preparations and the involvement of grassroots groups confidence in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2023 (COP28). A statement said that during the audience held on Monday, May 29, they shared the possibility of launching a joint initiative on climate change in preparation for and on the occasion of the upcoming COP28, with the aim of involving religious institutions, leaders, and civil society organizations in addressing the goals of COP28. The conference will convene from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The focus of the Summit is Protecting Global Food Systems. Joint initiative The initiative discussed in the Vatican will call on all religious institutions, leaders and civil society organizations around the world to unite towards achieving the common goal of protecting the Earth, our common home. The declaration reveals that it intends to build on the role of religions in bridging communication between nations, cultures and individuals, and opening new horizons for climate action, and explains that it will be driven by a strong conviction about the important role of religious leaders and institutions. . in guiding practical solutions to address the harmful consequences of climate change. Interfaith Pavilion During the audience, the possibility of creating an interfaith and intercultural dialogue pavilion at COP28 was also considered. This space is said to be dedicated to the exchange of knowledge, serve as a platform for dialogue between religions and cultures, and highlight the crucial role of religious perspectives and values ​​in addressing the climate crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-05/pope-muslims-faiths-cop28-uae-audience-joint-initiative.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos