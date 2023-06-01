International
IAEA reports seen by AP say Iran settles 2 probes by inspectors
VIENNA (AP) Iran has resolved two outstanding questions from the International Atomic Energy Agency about particles of highly enriched uranium and a site where man-made uranium was found, according to confidential reports seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
The IAEA report eases some pressure on Tehran, which has been ramping up its program for years since the US unilaterally pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. However, it continues to stockpile more uranium closer to than ever at the weapons level, something that worries non-proliferation experts.
Two confidential quarterly reports from the Vienna-based IAEA, distributed to the organization’s member states, said inspectors had no further questions about uranium particles found enriched to 83.7% at its underground Fordo facility. This had sparked tensions over the past few months as uranium enriched to 90% is weapons grade.
Iran had argued that those particles were a by-product of its current enrichment as particles can reach higher levels of enrichment in fluctuating.
The agency informed Iran that, after evaluating the data, the agency had determined that the information provided did not contradict Iran’s explanation … and that the agency had no further questions on the matter at this stage, the reports said.
The report said investigators have also closed their probe into traces of man-made uranium found in Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, about 525 kilometers (325 miles) southeast of Tehran.
Analysts have consistently linked Marivan to Iran’s secret military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high-explosive tests there in the early 2000s. IAEA reports released on Wednesday also noted that Iran conducted explosive tests with shields in preparation. for the use of neutron detectors and nuclear material at the site.
The report said another member state operated a mine in the area in the 1960s and 1970s under then-Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. It was not immediately clear which nation was involved in the mining.
Iran had argued that traces of uranium could have come from laboratory instruments and equipment used by miners in the country. The IAEA called the answer a possible explanation.
The agency currently has no additional questions about the depleted uranium particles found at Marivan … and the matter is no longer outstanding at this stage, she said. The agency also installed enrichment monitoring equipment at Fordo and Natanz, Iran’s other major enrichment sites, the report said.
Iran said on Tuesday that international inspectors had closed two lines of inquiry into its nuclear program.
Separately, the IAEA agreed to install new cameras at a workshop in the Iranian city of Isfahan, where centrifuge rotors and bellows are manufactured. Centrifuges rapidly spin the uranium gas, enriching it.
However, Iran has withheld IAEA surveillance footage since February 2021 amid its tensions with the West, and removed cameras and other equipment. This raises the risk that Iran will be able to have a covert enrichment program if it chooses to do so.
The reports come as tensions between Iran and the West have escalated over its nuclear program. Tehran has also faced mass protests recently and anger from the West over Russia’s arming of drones with bombs now targeting Ukraine.
The 2015 Iran nuclear deal limited Tehran’s uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and enrichment to 3.67%, enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. The unilateral US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 set in motion a series of attacks and escalations by Tehran over its program.
Iran has produced uranium enriched to 60% purity, a level that non-proliferation experts already say Tehran has no civilian use for. However, Iran maintains that its program is for peaceful purposes. The IAEA, the West and other countries say Iran had a secret military nuclear program that it abandoned in 2003.
The IAEA report also estimated that as of May 13, Iran’s total stockpile of enriched uranium was 4,744.5 kilograms (10,460 pounds). Of this, 114.1 kilograms (251 pounds) has been enriched to 60% purity, a short technical step toward weapons-grade levels.
The IAEA’s last assessment in February put Iran’s uranium stockpile at about 3,760 kilograms (8,289 pounds). Of this, 87.5 kilograms (192 pounds) were enriched to 60% purity.
While the director general of the IAEA has warned that Iran now has enough uranium to produce several bombs, it will likely take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile. The US intelligence community has maintained its assessment that Iran is not pursuing an atomic bomb.
In a statement, the US State Department said it had full confidence in the IAEA and that President Joe Biden was absolutely committed to never allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
We appreciate the IAEA’s extensive efforts to engage Iran on longstanding issues related to Iran’s safeguards obligations, the State Department said. We have made it clear that Iran must fully comply with its safeguards obligations.
___
Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Matthew Lee in Oslo, Norway, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-nuclear-program-iaea-uranium-enrichment-dded37dd0509ff0f469478b5db771027
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Weekend Entertainment | Take out the lawn chairs
- Google expands dark web report to make Wear OS even more useful
- IAEA reports seen by AP say Iran settles 2 probes by inspectors
- Long novel coronavirus: brain inflammation found in patient
- Tesla doubles discounts on Model 3 cars in stock in the United States
- Security guard gunned down at illegal casino in North Hollywood, California
- Virginia Football | Kickoff times and TV origins announced for five UVA football games
- Get Involved Spotlight: Dress for Success Austin
- These home gyms are on sale at Amazon: Bowflex, Inspire Fitness, and more.
- World religions to share values and knowledge at COP28
- Topical insulin as add-on therapy for leg ulcers: a case report.
- Pakistani police arrest former PM Imran Khan’s top ally in crackdown