IAEA reports seen by AP say Iran settles 2 probes by inspectors

VIENNA (AP) Iran has resolved two outstanding questions from the International Atomic Energy Agency about particles of highly enriched uranium and a site where man-made uranium was found, according to confidential reports seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The IAEA report eases some pressure on Tehran, which has been ramping up its program for years since the US unilaterally pulled out of its nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. However, it continues to stockpile more uranium closer to than ever at the weapons level, something that worries non-proliferation experts.

Two confidential quarterly reports from the Vienna-based IAEA, distributed to the organization’s member states, said inspectors had no further questions about uranium particles found enriched to 83.7% at its underground Fordo facility. This had sparked tensions over the past few months as uranium enriched to 90% is weapons grade.

Iran had argued that those particles were a by-product of its current enrichment as particles can reach higher levels of enrichment in fluctuating.

The agency informed Iran that, after evaluating the data, the agency had determined that the information provided did not contradict Iran’s explanation … and that the agency had no further questions on the matter at this stage, the reports said.

The report said investigators have also closed their probe into traces of man-made uranium found in Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, about 525 kilometers (325 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Analysts have consistently linked Marivan to Iran’s secret military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high-explosive tests there in the early 2000s. IAEA reports released on Wednesday also noted that Iran conducted explosive tests with shields in preparation. for the use of neutron detectors and nuclear material at the site.

The report said another member state operated a mine in the area in the 1960s and 1970s under then-Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. It was not immediately clear which nation was involved in the mining.

Iran had argued that traces of uranium could have come from laboratory instruments and equipment used by miners in the country. The IAEA called the answer a possible explanation.

The agency currently has no additional questions about the depleted uranium particles found at Marivan … and the matter is no longer outstanding at this stage, she said. The agency also installed enrichment monitoring equipment at Fordo and Natanz, Iran’s other major enrichment sites, the report said.

Iran said on Tuesday that international inspectors had closed two lines of inquiry into its nuclear program .

Separately, the IAEA agreed to install new cameras at a workshop in the Iranian city of Isfahan, where centrifuge rotors and bellows are manufactured. Centrifuges rapidly spin the uranium gas, enriching it.

However, Iran has withheld IAEA surveillance footage since February 2021 amid its tensions with the West, and removed cameras and other equipment. This raises the risk that Iran will be able to have a covert enrichment program if it chooses to do so.

The reports come as tensions between Iran and the West have escalated over its nuclear program. Tehran has also faced mass protests recently and anger from the West over Russia’s arming of drones with bombs now targeting Ukraine.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal limited Tehran’s uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and enrichment to 3.67%, enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. The unilateral US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 set in motion a series of attacks and escalations by Tehran over its program.

Iran has produced uranium enriched to 60% purity, a level that non-proliferation experts already say Tehran has no civilian use for. However, Iran maintains that its program is for peaceful purposes. The IAEA, the West and other countries say Iran had a secret military nuclear program that it abandoned in 2003.

The IAEA report also estimated that as of May 13, Iran’s total stockpile of enriched uranium was 4,744.5 kilograms (10,460 pounds). Of this, 114.1 kilograms (251 pounds) has been enriched to 60% purity, a short technical step toward weapons-grade levels.

The IAEA’s last assessment in February put Iran’s uranium stockpile at about 3,760 kilograms (8,289 pounds). Of this, 87.5 kilograms (192 pounds) were enriched to 60% purity.

While the director general of the IAEA has warned that Iran now has enough uranium to produce several bombs , it will likely take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile. The US intelligence community has maintained its assessment that Iran is not pursuing an atomic bomb.

In a statement, the US State Department said it had full confidence in the IAEA and that President Joe Biden was absolutely committed to never allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

We appreciate the IAEA’s extensive efforts to engage Iran on longstanding issues related to Iran’s safeguards obligations, the State Department said. We have made it clear that Iran must fully comply with its safeguards obligations.

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Matthew Lee in Oslo, Norway, contributed to this report.