The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation invests $20 million in Boston Metal

Boston Metal is pleased to announce our first institutional financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank and the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.

IFC’s $20 million equity investment will support Boston Metal in scaling our Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) technology to decarbonize steelmaking and recover high-value metals from mine tailings and represents IFC’s first direct investment in deep technology solutions.

Aimed at encouraging private sector development in underserved countries, IFC’s investment represents the need for green steel in developing regions that are modernizing their economies and infrastructure while also reducing carbon emissions. The new capital will particularly support our Brazilian subsidiary, Boston Metal do Brasil, as it builds MM’s first high-value metals production facility.

Earlier this month, the governor of the Brazilian state, Romeo Zema, signed a proclamation for a cooperation agreement between Boston Metal and the government of the state of Minas Gerais that supports the implementation of MM to recover high-value metals from mine tailings in the state of Minas Gerais. Gerais where the construction of a manufacturing facility was located. MM promises to help the second largest producer of iron ore and other minerals in the world maintain its competitive edge while embracing a sustainable future.

IFC joins a host of other major investors who have confidence in our technology and leadership, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the VC arms of Microsoft and ArcelorMittal. While IFC has been at the forefront of investments for the climate with a total of $4.4 billion in climate finance by 2022, Boston Metal is its first direct investment in deep tech, a category of startups that aim to develop and commercialize complex scientific or engineering discoveries to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems. We look forward to working with IFC and leveraging its expertise in emerging markets to expand our global footprint, meet growing global demand for steel and support economic development in Brazil and beyond, advancing a zero net future. For more information, click here to read the announcement.