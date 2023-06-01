Treasury designates Iranian regime operatives involved in assassination plots in the United States and abroad

WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating members and associates of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its foreign operations arm, the IRGC-Quds Force. (IRGC-QF), who have participated in a series of terrorist plots, including assassination plots targeting former United States government officials, US-Iranian dual citizens, and Iranian dissidents. This action targets three individuals based in Iran and Turkey and a company linked to the IRGC-QF, along with two senior IRGCs Intelligence Organization (IRGC-IO) officials, who were involved in plotting the operations external lethal force against civilians, including journalists and activists.

The United States remains focused on disrupting plots by the IRGC and its Qods Force, both of which have been involved in numerous assassination attempts and other acts of violence and intimidation against those they consider enemies of the Iranian regime, the undersecretary said. of the Treasury on Terrorism. and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. We will continue to expose and disrupt these terrorist activities and efforts to silence dissenting voices, especially those advocating respect for the universal human rights and freedoms of the Iranian people.

Today’s actions are being taken pursuant to Terrorism Sanctions Authority Executive Order (EO) 13224, as amended. Treasury has consistently acted to address foreign terrorist plots by the IRGC-QF and Iranian intelligence, notably: the October 2011 designation of senior IRGC-QF officials involved in an Iranian plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States the United States; the December 2020 designation of an individual involved in IRGC-QFs efforts to plan and execute operations in the Middle East and the United States; and the September 2021 designation of Iranian intelligence operatives who targeted an American citizen in the United States and Iranian dissidents elsewhere as part of a broad campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government.

IRGC-QF operatives

IRGC-QF official Mohammad Reza Ansari (Ansari), a longtime member of the group, has supported IRGC-QFs operations in Syria. Ansari is a member of an IRGC-QF foreign operations unit tasked with conducting covert operations abroad, including planning and conducting intelligence and lethal operations against Iranian dissidents and other non-Iranian nationals in the United States. , Middle East, Europe and Africa. Ansari, with the support of Shahram Poursafi (Poursafi), an Iranian national, planned and attempted to kill two former US government officials. of The Department of Justice sued Poursafi on August 10, 2022, for providing and attempting to provide material support for a transnational murder conspiracy. Poursafi has also been involved in operational planning and surveillance operations of the IRGC-QF in the Caucasus region.

Mohammad Reza Ansari and Shahram Poursafi are being designated under EO 13224, as amended, for acting for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the IRGC-QF.

Hossein Hafez Amini (Beso), a dual Iranian and Turkish national based in Trkiye, is an IRGC-QF collaborator operating as part of a network in Trkiye. Amini uses his connections in the aviation industry and his Turkish-based airline, Rey Havacilik Ithalat Ihracat Sanayi and Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Rey Airlines), to assist IRGC-QFs covert operations, including kidnapping and assassination plots targeting Iranian regime dissidents in Trkiye. In addition, Amini has used his Trkiye-based network to support the IRGC-QF through aircraft charters and smuggling operations. Amini and Rey Airlines also previously transferred aircraft to Irans Pouya Air, an IRGC-affiliated Iranian airline designated since March 2012 pursuant to EO 13224 to operate for or on behalf of the IRGC-QF.

Hossein Hafez Amini is being designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support to, or goods or services to, or in support of, the IRGC-QF. Rey Airlines is designated pursuant to EO 13224, as amended, to be owned, controlled or operated by, directly or indirectly, Hossein Hafez Amini.

IRGCs Intelligence Organization

Since its inception in 2009, the IRGC-IO has been established as a domestic and international unit focused on targeting journalists, activists, dual Iranian nationals and others who oppose abuses and human rights violations committed by the Iranian regime. . Former head of the Counterespionage Department of the IRGC-IO Rouhallah Bazghandi (Bazghandi) has been involved in planning and overseeing IRGC-IO operations in Iraq and Syria, as well as lethal operations against Israeli citizens. Bazghandi has also been involved in plots to kill Israeli journalists and citizens in Istanbul.

IRGC-IO Chief of Foreign Intelligence Reza Seraj (Seraj) has been involved in failed IRGC-IO operations in Asia and intelligence operations targeting US citizens. Seraj previously headed the Special Operations Division of the IRGC-IO, which is focused on special activity against Israel, where he was responsible for a number of failed operations targeting Israeli citizens.

Rouhallah Bazghandi and Reza Seraj are being designated under EO 13224, as amended, for acting for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the IRGC.

IRGC-IO and Bazghandi were also designated on April 27, 2023, in accordance with OE 14078Strengthening efforts to bring home hostages and wrongfully detained US citizens, marking the first use of this authority, which reaffirms the US government’s fundamental commitment to bring home those US citizens held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad .

Implications of sanctions

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in the property of the individuals and entities named above, and of any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more of them, individually or jointly other blocked items that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Except as authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States United States) involving any property or interest in property assigned or otherwise encumbered. persons. Prohibitions include giving or receiving any contribution of funds, goods or services to or for the benefit of those persons.

In addition, engaging in certain transactions with designated individuals and entities today carries the risk of secondary sanctions under certain authorities, including EO 13224, as amended. Pursuant to EO 13224, OFAC may prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintenance in the United States of a correspondent account or a payable account of a foreign financial institution that has knowingly conducted or facilitated any material transaction in the name of a Special designated as a global terrorist.

The strength and integrity of OFAC’s sanctions derive not only from their ability to designate and add individuals to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from OFAC’s willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with American law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior. For information about the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC 897 Frequently Asked Questionhere. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request for removal from the OFAC sanctions list, please see this link.

