Fossil Fuel Interests Seek to Weaken Global Plastics Treaty

CLIMATE WIRE | An international effort to curb plastic pollution is facing resistance from China, Saudi Arabia and other countries that see a future in plastic amid declining demand for oil, gas and coal.

This debate is taking place over the terms of a possible global treaty that could impose limits on the production and consumption of plastics. Environmentalists last year marked a historic victory when 175 countries agreed to write a treaty designed to address problems with plastic, which kills wildlife and contributes to climate change.

But the terms of that treaty are still a work in progress. International negotiators are meeting this week in Paris for the second of five UN-led talks planned over the next year and a half, and so far the discussion has not yielded much progress.

One obstacle is chemistry. Another is diplomacy.

Fossil fuels are the main fuels in petrochemicals, which are used to make plastics. This is important because plastics could provide a lifeline for fossil fuel companies – as well as fossil fuel producing countries like Saudi Arabia – as the world economy moves away from oil, gas and coal.

The importance of oil for petrochemical production is so great that a 2018 report by the International Energy Agency found that petrochemicals were becoming the main driver of global oil demand, ahead of transport. He predicted that petrochemicals would account for more than a third of the growth in oil demand by 2030.

The lucrative link between plastics and fossil fuels has influenced efforts to write a global treaty on plastic pollution, observers say.

In Paris this week, the negotiations got off to a rocky start, with countries divided over voting procedures even before the substance of the talks began.

“We’re definitely seeing a pattern among major oil and gas producers or petrochemical producers or countries that have invested and plan to invest heavily in building their petrochemical industry to try to delay the negotiations,” said David Azoulay, director of environmental health. . at the Center for International Environmental Law.

A coalition of more than 50 countries is calling for an end to plastic pollution by 2040 and mandatory provisions to limit or eliminate “unnecessary, avoidable or problematic plastics” and polymers. But it does not include major countries such as China, Saudi Arabia or the United States – the only advanced economies not to join the grouping.

Saudi Arabia’s proposal calls for “more effective waste management” with an emphasis on recycling technologies beyond the limits of plastic production. Its state oil producer, Saudi Aramco, noted in a recent sustainability report that “the long-term risk of declining fuel demand is driving us to shift more oil into chemicals.”

China echoed some of that language in her proposalwhich requires control measures that focus on managing the “collection, reuse and disposal of waste” flowing into the environment.

The United States has also sought more flexibility on mandatory standards, attracting criticism by some Democrats in Congress.

A State Department official said in an email that production restrictions “may be appropriate” for some countries, but not all, and that U.S. officials see the upcoming agreement taking a “less prescriptive” approach.

Head of emissions

Every step of how plastic is manufactured, designed and disposed of – what’s known as its life cycle – emits greenhouse gases that warm plants.

Plastics generated 3.4 percent of global emissions — 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases — in 2019. according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Approximately 90 percent of these emissions came from the production and conversion of fossil fuels.

These emissions are only set to rise as demand for plastic – found in everything from packaging to clothing – accelerates. The UN Environment Program estimates that emissions from the production, use and disposal of plastics could account for 15 percent of the global total by 2050, making it difficult to achieve global climate targets without reducing emissions elsewhere.

“In short, plastic is fossil fuel,” said Fredric Bauer, head of environmental and systems studies at Lund University in Sweden. “They are a particularly processed and refined form of fossil fuel, which means that lots and lots of energy has been used before we get to the shape and form that we know plastic products to have.”

Emissions associated with petrochemicals have doubled in the last 25 years mainly due to increased demand for plastics and fertilizers, according to a report Bauer was a co-author last year. A new report Lund University published last week found that countries with large fossil fuel reserves are investing in expanding fossil fuel-based petrochemical production.

“While governments are committing to act on climate change and have signed up to initiatives to tackle global plastic pollution, massive investments are being made to expand production capacity in the petrochemical sector, not least in the Middle East, China and the US. it is said.

US officials, for their part, say they want an ambitious deal but have defended the restrictions.

The United States would like to see “commitments that promote sustainable production and sustainable consumption of plastics, that increase the circulation of plastics, [and] environmentally sound management of plastic waste,” said Jose Fernandez, undersecretary for economic growth, energy and environment, during a speech last week.

But the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development finds that waste management and recycling are not enough to solve the problem. A report produced last year found that less than 10 per cent of plastic waste was recycled in 2019, with nearly 50 per cent ending up in landfill and 19 per cent incinerated – a process that increases the plastic’s lifetime footprint. her.

Climate activists say the next plastics treaty must include limits on production and cannot continue to be based on fossil fuels.

Inger Andersen, the executive director of the UN Environment Program which is overseeing the talks, said in an interview with Economist on Tuesday that recycling is important, “but we also understand that we can’t recycle our way out of this mess.”

Achieving a global agreement on reducing plastic consumption would be “complex” but “worth trying”, she added.

