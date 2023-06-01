International
Renewable energy on track to break more records as countries around the world accelerate deployment – News
Global renewable energy capacity additions are expected to jump by a third this year as increased policy momentum, higher fossil fuel prices and energy security concerns drive strong deployment of solar PV and wind power, according to the update the latest from the International Energy Agency.
Growth will continue next year with the world’s total renewable electricity capacity rising to 4,500 gigawatts (GW), equal to the total energy output of China and the United States combined, the IEA’s new report says. . Renewable energy market updatewhich was published today.
Global renewable capacity additions are set to increase by 107 gigawatts (GW), the largest absolute increase ever, to more than 440 GW in 2023. Dynamic expansion is occurring in key global markets. Renewables are at the forefront of Europe’s response to the energy crisis, accelerating their growth there. New policy measures are also helping to drive substantial growth in the United States and India over the next two years. China, meanwhile, is consolidating its leading position and is set to account for almost 55% of global renewable energy capacity additions in both 2023 and 2024.
Solar and wind are leading the rapid expansion of the new global energy economy. This year, the world will add a record amount of renewables to electricity systems, more than the total power capacity of Germany and Spain combined, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said. The global energy crisis has shown that renewables are critical to making energy supplies not only cleaner, but also more secure and affordable, and governments are responding with efforts to deploy them more quickly. But achieving stronger growth means addressing some key challenges. Policies need to adapt to changing market conditions and we need to improve and expand energy networks to ensure we can take full advantage of the huge potential of solar and wind.
Solar PV additions will account for two-thirds of this year’s growth in renewable energy capacity and are expected to continue growing in 2024, according to the new report. The expansion of large-scale solar PV plants is being accompanied by the growth of smaller systems. Higher electricity prices are spurring faster growth in rooftop solar PV, which is empowering consumers to lower their energy bills.
At the same time, production capacity for all segments of solar PV production is expected to double to 1,000 GW by 2024, led by China and increased supply diversification in the United States, India and Europe. Based on these trends, the world will have enough solar PV production capacity in 2030 to easily meet the level of annual demand projected in the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions Scenario by 2050.
Wind power additions are forecast to rebound sharply in 2023, growing by almost 70% year-over-year, after several difficult years in which growth had slowed. The faster growth is mainly due to the completion of projects that were delayed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and by supply chain problems in Europe and the United States. However, further growth in 2024 will depend on whether governments can provide greater policy support to address challenges in terms of permitting and auction design. In contrast to solar PV, wind turbine supply chains are not growing fast enough to match accelerating demand in the medium term. This is mainly due to rising commodity prices and supply chain challenges, which are reducing the profitability of manufacturers.
The forecast for the addition of renewable capacity in Europe has been revised upwards by 40% from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led many countries to increase their uptake of solar and wind energy to reduce their dependence on Russian natural gas. Growth has been driven by high electricity prices that have made small-scale rooftop solar PV systems more financially attractive and by increased policy support in key European markets, particularly Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.
Newly installed solar capacity and wind capacity are estimated to have saved EU electricity consumers €100 billion over 2021-2023 by displacing more expensive fossil fuel generation. Wholesale electricity prices in Europe would be 8% higher in 2022 without additional renewable capacity, according to a new IEA report.
While the competitiveness of wind and solar PV has improved since last year, government policies need to adapt to changing market conditions, especially for renewable energy auctions, which fell by a record 16% in 2022. Furthermore, policies should focus on timely planning and investments in networks to safely and cost-effectively integrate high shares of variable renewables into energy systems. Many countries in Europe, including Spain, Germany and Ireland, will see the combined share of wind and solar PV in their total annual electricity production rise above 40% by 2024.
