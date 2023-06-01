Public Health Sudbury & Districts





The heat warning has been extended for the following locations: Chapleau, Lake Missinaibi

Gogama, Follies The heat warning, which started on Tuesday 30 May 2023, is being extended given the hot and humid weather in the forecast. Heat warnings are extended when the weather stays at 29 degrees Celsius or above during the day and 18 degrees Celsius or above at night, or the humidex reaches 36 or above. Check on your friends, neighbors and relatives often, especially if they’re at higher risk of heat-related illness to make sure they’re staying cool and hydrated, said Burgess Hawkins, a manager with the Division of Health Protection. Sudbury & Districts Public Health. Continued exposure to high levels of heat can lead to dehydration and illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat exhaustion, heat edema (swelling of the hands, feet and ankles), heat rash, cramps from heat (muscle cramps) and even death. People who are at higher risk include older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illegal drugs, and those who work or exercise in heat Those who take medication or have a medical condition should consult their doctor or pharmacist to determine if they are at increased risk of heatstroke and follow their recommendations. Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heart palpitations, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine. If you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms, contact a health care professional, friend or family member for help. In an emergency call 911. Take precautions and stay cool during this time of high temperatures. Take a break from the heat by spending a few hours in a cool place, for example, in a shaded area with trees, a swimming facility or in an air-conditioned public building such as a shopping mall, grocery store, place of worship, public library, or the home of a family member or friend. Drink plenty of fresh fluids, especially water, before you feel thirsty to reduce the risk of dehydration. Avoid sun exposure by being shaded by wearing a wide-brimmed, breathable hat or umbrella, and by wearing loose, light-colored clothing made of breathable fabric. Sudbury & Districts Public Health offers information on beating the heat in residential buildings, keeping pets safe, doing outdoor activities in the heat and smog, and keeping your kids safe during hot weather. For more information on heat warnings and heat-related illness prevention, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll free 1.866.522.9200) or visit phsd.ca.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phsd.ca/heat-warning-extended-june-1-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos