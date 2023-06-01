Bomb shelter in Kiev 3 killed in an airstrike



Kiev, Ukraine

Three people, including a young girl, were killed in Kiev on Thursday as they desperately tried to take shelter in a bomb shelter amid fresh Russian attacks, in an incident that sparked outrage in the Ukrainian capital.

Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko condemned the incident as a crime in a statement released by the National Police of Ukraine, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Russia fired a total of 10 missiles at Kiev early Thursday morning, all of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

However, falling debris from the sky killed three people, a 9-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman, according to national police. Fourteen others were injured.

The husband of one of the women told public broadcaster Suspilne that when they heard the air raid alarm, people ran to the shelter but found it closed. People knocked They knocked for a very long time There were women, children. No one opened up. My wife and child [were there]. The child is fine, but my wife is dead, he said.

I just ran to the other side, calling for them to open. And just at that moment everything happened, at that moment something flew that I don’t know, fragments or something else, added the man, named Yaroslav.

Another eyewitness named Kateryna Didukh said: They ran here to hide, but unfortunately it was closed. This is the largest bomb shelter. They were all standing at the entrance. There is a polyclinic and a kindergarten here and it fell right between them.

An image taken after the incident shows the grandfather of the nine-year-old victim, who was killed along with her mother, looking over her body.

The photographer, Serhii Okunev, said in a Facebook post that the man sat on the hatch for several hours, then a chair was found for him.

Lessons should be learned from the incident, Minister Klymenko said in his statement. 16th month of full-scale war. It seems that during this time, the responsible officials should have identified and fixed all the flaws in the issue of people’s safety. The enemy continues large-scale shelling of cities. But some shelters still remain closed during the air raid alert.

Closed wartime bomb shelters are not mere indifference. It is a crime, he added, calling for shelters to be kept open at all times.

In response to the incident on Thursday, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said police will now patrol bomb shelters in the city during nighttime air raid alerts to check they are open.

In a Telegram post, Klitschko said a missile fragment landed near the entrance to a clinic in the capital’s Desnianskyi district, 4 minutes after the air raid alert was sounded. People were running for shelter.

Now the investigation is determining if the shelter was open. If there were people in it, he said.

I gave a special order to the district heads of the capitals to check all bomb shelters immediately, he added.

Klitchko said he had asked for the head of the Desnianskyi district to be removed from office while the investigation into the shelter in the clinic is underway, adding that the head of the medical facility should also be removed.

Ukraine, meanwhile, launched an early morning attack on Russia’s Belgorod region on Thursday, a day after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted Western countries for not condemning recent attacks inside Russian territory.

Shebekino is under continuous fire: at 12 am, 3:40 am and 5:15 am, Ukrainian armed forces fired Grad rockets into the center and outskirts of the city, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladlov said on Telegram.

Gladkov added that of the five injured, three people were hospitalized, a woman was treated at the scene, while there is information about a man who is unconscious with multiple bullet wounds. An ambulance team is transporting him to the hospital.

Residential and administrative buildings were damaged in the attacks, according to Gladkov.

Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the Kharkiv region has recently become a hotbed of stray violence, marking a new twist in a conflict that is increasingly coming home to the Russian people.

In a regular call with reporters on Wednesday, before the night strikes, Peskov said the Kremlin was concerned about the situation in Belgorod.

He said: So far we have not heard a single word of condemnation from anyone in the collective West. The situation is quite alarming. Measures are being taken.

Meanwhile, the Russian Volunteer Corps, an anti-Putin group of Russian citizens aligned with the Ukrainian military, has denied bombing civilians as it claims the second phase inside Russia began on Thursday.

In a video message, a fighter from the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed they were fighting again on Russian soil.

The Freedom Legion for Russia posted a video online, claiming to show enemy ammunition and mortars exploding after accurate artillery work on them.

CNN has found video of an explosion in the Shebekinsky district of Belgorod, but cannot verify the claim of a successful strike.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday it had together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented an incursion across its border from Ukraine, saying tanks and two motorized infantry companies tried to enter the Belgorod region.

According to the daily announcement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, at around 3 a.m. Moscow time (8 p.m. ET Wednesday), following intense shelling of civilian targets in the Belgorod region, Ukrainian terrorist formations with up to two motorized infantry companies , reinforced with tanks, tried to invade the territory of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka and the Shebekino international automobile point.

The Russian military repelled three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist groups, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the Kiev regime terrorists were repulsed suffering significant losses.

Violations of the state border are not allowed, he added.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also denied these latest claims of a border incursion.

There was no enemy on the territory of the Belgorod region and there is none, Gladkov said in a video message on Telegram on Thursday.

There is massive shelling. Of course, the lives of civilians, the population is at risk. Mainly in Shebekino and the surrounding villages, he added.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, along with another anti-Putin group known as the Legion of Freedom for Russia, last week claimed responsibility for an incursion into Belgorod.