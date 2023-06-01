City of Toronto Marks Indigenous Peoples Month in June with Na-Me-Res Pow Wow and Indigenous Arts Festival – City of Toronto

News Notice

June 1, 2023

Today, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) proclaimed June as Indigenous Peoples Month and announced programming for the Na-Me-Res Pow Wow, the Indigenous Arts Festival and other City of Toronto-related events. The Proclamation is available on the Cities website Proclamation 2023.

The Na-Me-Res Pow Wow and Indigenous Arts Festival will take place on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 at the Fort York National Historic Site, located at 250 Fort York Blvd. The festival is a free, community-focused event to celebrate traditional and contemporary Indigenous music and dance, along with the craft and culinary experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Mtis peoples living on Turtle Island and Indigenous communities around the world . January Rogers is the curator of the 2023 Indigenous Arts Festival.

The Na-Me-Res Pow Wow and Indigenous Arts Festival lineup will include:

An outdoor artisan vendor market Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday 10:00am to 6:00pm selling unique and beautiful indigenous arts and crafts. Members of the public can meet and learn from the artists.

All-Indigenous Food Market Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am to 6:00pm, featuring a rich and varied array of culinary offerings, representative of and in celebration of the Island’s First Nations, Mtis and Inuit cultures of the Turtles.

Ceremonial remarks by Credit First Nation Mississauga cultural representatives Elder Garry Sault and Valarie King on the concert stage Saturday at 9 a.m.

Grand Entry and traditional annual Na-Me-Res Pow Wow with drummers and dancers Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

Indigenous Festivals of Indigenous Arts Live Concert featuring contemporary and traditional music performers – Sunday 10:00am to 6:00pm

The City supports the Na-Me-Res Pow Wow and Indigenous Arts Festival in partnership with founding partners Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Na-Me-Res and festival partner Dashmaawaan Bemaadzinjin (They Feed the People). The program is presented by TD Bank Group and made possible, in part, by the Government of Canada, with supporting sponsor Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and media partners ELMNT FM and Toronto Star.

More information on the Festival and its artists is available on the City’s Na-Me-Res Pow Wow and Indigenous Arts Festival website.

In addition to the Festival, the city will mark Indigenous Peoples Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day with the following programs:

On Wednesday, June 21 at 5:30 a.m. in Nathan Phillips Square, the city will present its annual Sunrise Ceremony to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day. The city welcomes everyone to participate in this sacred ceremony, joining with indigenous partners to share in offering prayers and giving thanks for all of creation and Mino Baamodziwin (Good Life).

The city is also accepting applications on an ongoing basis for capacity building grants for Indigenous-led grassroots groups and collectives. Groups can apply for a grant of up to $20,000 each. A funding of $450,000 is available in 2023.

Applications for the next round of funding will be reviewed starting June 21, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, September 21, 2023. For more information and to apply, visit the Cities Capacity Building Grants website for Collectives and grassroots groups led by Indigenous people.

Additional Indigenous Peoples Month programming and resources are available on the Urban Indigenous Peoples Month website.

Quotes:

Indigenous Peoples Month is a time to learn, reflect and celebrate the diversity of First Nations, Mtis and Inuit peoples in Tkaronto and across Turtle Island. I encourage Torontonians to take the time to learn more about the stories, communities and contributions Indigenous peoples have made to this city and country. The Indigenous Arts Festival is an opportunity to celebrate traditional and contemporary Indigenous music and dance, along with the craft and culinary experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Mtis peoples living on Turtle Island and Indigenous communities around the world.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

For years, the Na-Me-Res Pow Wow has given Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members the opportunity to come together and celebrate diverse Indigenous cultures and traditions. This Indigenous Peoples Month, the City of Toronto must acknowledge and reaffirm the integral role we play in both creating the space and facilitating these opportunities for the creation and expression of Indigenous places. I encourage everyone to join the Festival and enjoy live performances, local vendors and culinary offerings in celebration of Indigenous peoples from across Turtle Island.

Councilor Shelley Carroll (Don Valley North), Chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee

I am delighted to be a part of the Indigenous Arts Festival. Art in all its forms is not only beautiful, but also meaningful. Because art transcends the boundaries of language and ethnicity, artists have a responsibility to the world to make things a little better.

Chief R. Stacey Laforme, Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

