Global Stocktake, oceans, food and nature are issues to watch

EDF’s delegation to the climate talks taking place in Bonn, Germany from June 5 to June 15 gives us some insight into the issues they are pursuing.

Next week, climate negotiators will gather in Bonn, Germany for a two-week negotiating session that will serve as an important marker on the way to the COP28 climate talks in Dubai this November. The outcome of the talks, known as SB58, will set the stage for negotiations at COP28, giving us an indication of what needs to happen in the months leading up to those key talks.

Every year climate negotiations become more urgent as we approach the deadlines for meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. The task is even more challenging when you consider other crises facing the world, such as economic disruption, energy insecurity and food shortages. We need effective solutions that can solve for these multiple challenges at the same time. The Bonn talks are an important opportunity to assess progress and push forward key action points addressing these various challenges, ahead of COP28 and beyond.

The EDF delegation to the climate talks in Bonn is closely monitoring various important issues in and around the negotiations. These include the Global Stocktake process, food, fisheries and ocean issues, and efforts to expand high-integrity carbon market cooperation.

The Global Stocktake is a process designed to assess collective progress towards the Paris Agreement's climate change mitigation, adaptation and financing objectives. It is set to end at COP28. The outcome of the Stocktake aims to improve international cooperation and inform the next round of national climate plans, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), due in 2025. Properly and objectively implemented, the Stocktake process can be translated into action climate and result in more ambitious NDCs.

What we expect to see in Bonn

Stocktake will hold the third and final technical dialogue in Bonn and the negotiators will discuss the final results of this process.

In the closing months, these negotiators must be candid about what is required to close the gap between where we are and where we need to be. In doing so, they can help the world fundamentally recalibrate ambition and demonstrate high-level political commitment to transformative climate solutions, such as reducing methane emissions, conserving rainforests and rapidly deploying renewable energy technologies. renewables to decarbonize electricity grids, in a fair and equitable manner. way.

Successful negotiations in Bonn will lay the groundwork for governments, CEOs, researchers and other stakeholders to leave COP28 with specific and actionable knowledge on the next steps they can take to achieve collective milestones.

Mandy RambharosVice President for Global Climate Cooperation, and Maggie Ferrato, Global Climate Manager. EDF and the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions will organize a solutions-oriented Global Assessment on Monday 5 June 2023 from 14:45 16:00 CEST at the World Conference Center in Bonn. This event will be streamed live here.

Climate resilient food systems

Current food production methods contribute significantly to instability, food shortages and environmental degradation, and climate change is exacerbating the crisis.

But there is hope and progress can be made. When food producers adopt climate-resilient, regenerative and environmentally sound practices, food production can contribute to the conservation of land, ocean and water resources and meet the nutritional needs of people around the world, especially those on the line first of climate change.

What we expect to see in Bonn

In Bonn, negotiators will discuss Sharm el Sheikh’s new joint work on the Implementation of Climate Action on Agriculture and Food Security (SSJW). The SSJW is the continuation of the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture (KJWA) and is the only formal mechanism through which UN climate negotiators consider food and agriculture. Negotiators in Bonn will review the submissions and agree on an action plan to guide the implementation of the KJWA and help monitor progress over the next four years. The action plan will be launched at COP28.

In Bonn, we will assess the key elements proposed for the action plan and advocate for an intersessional workshop to continue work on the plan ahead of COP28.

We will also advocate for SSJW to include food systems, agroecology, aquaculture production, land use change and healthy diets from sustainable food systems as future topics for discussion.

Finally, as EDF co-leads the aquaculture sector under the Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action, we will announce updated 2030 aquaculture findings at the Ocean and Climate Dialogues. These advances are ocean-based actions and initiatives undertaken by non-state actors and set the path to simultaneously deliver a resilient, nature-positive and net-zero future. They will be included in the Global Stocktake discussions to conclude at COP28 and inspire ocean action for years to come.

Tom GrassoVice President for Climate Resilient Food Systems and Carly Kelso, Director for Climate Resilient Food Systems. EDF will host the side event Strengthening the Role of Blue Foods in National Food Systems to Meet Climate and Nutrition Goals: Why and How on Monday, June 12 from 10:15-11:45 CEST at GIZ Friedrich-Ebert- Allee 32 + 36,53113, Bonn, Germany. To join the event in person, please RSVP here.

Fishing and the oceans

Ocean action is vital to achieving global climate goals and supporting vulnerable coastal communities around the world. It requires bold action and thoughtful stewardship from the global to the local level.

Our Fisheries and Oceans goal is that by 2030, oceans will provide an equitable livelihood for the 500 million people on the front lines of climate change in the form of resilient food production, improved livelihoods and global climate control. climate.

In the run-up to COP28, it is critical that the importance of the oceans is discussed under both the mitigation and adaptation banners. COP28 will provide a platform for countries to increase their consideration of oceans and blue food in their contributions under the Paris Agreement.

What we expect to see in Bonn

The second Ocean and Climate Dialogue will take place on the sidelines of SB58. In it, member countries will discuss ways in which ocean issues can be more prominent in climate discussions.

The dialogue will include coastal ecosystem restoration including blue carbon, and fisheries and food security as topics of discussion, both of which were EDF recommendations. In Bonn, we will follow the discussion and look for opportunities to shape the debate.

Peter ZapataSenior Director, Global Fisheries and Oceans Initiatives.

Natural climate solutions

To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, we must preserve nature. Natural climate solutions use the forces of nature to stabilize the climate. Policies and funding are needed to increase conservation of natural ecosystems, including tropical forests. To have a chance of meeting the targets of the Paris Agreement, we must stop tropical deforestation by 2030.

High-integrity carbon markets can provide significant support for natural climate-scale solutions, including rainforest conservation. To ensure the integrity of these approaches, it is essential that indigenous peoples and local communities have their voices heard in carbon market governance and decision-making.

What we expect to see in Bonn

In SB58, EDF is advocating for high-integrity and innovative approaches to scale carbon markets at the state, regional, and international levels. In particular, follow the ongoing negotiations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which outlines ways countries can voluntarily cooperate to reduce emissions, generate investment and support sustainable development.

Countries must ensure that Article 6 is operationalized in a high-integrity, equitable and transparent manner and does not exclude the use of credits for high-quality natural climate solutions.

Global Shares process mentioned above the critical role of nature must be considered in ambitious climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Breanna LujanSenior Manager, Natural Climate Solutions, and Britta Johnston, Senior Policy Analyst, Natural Climate Solutions. EDF will co-host an open reception rolling out the REDD+ Jurisdictional Carpet for Carbon Markets on Wednesday 7 June at 17:00 CEST. Those interested in participating can register here.