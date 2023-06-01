Russian missile attacks kill child on International Children’s Day





In response to the Russian missile attacks that reportedly killed seven people, including a mother and her child, and injured many others, Denis Krivosheev, Deputy Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: As Ukraine and other countries in the region mark International Children’s Day, it is particularly sad that Russian attacks have killed seven more people, including a child and her mother, as they sought refuge from a barrage of rockets. Children deserve to live, grow, learn and thrive without the threat of conflict and violence. However, this latest Russian attack against Ukraine has reportedly hit schools and kindergartens, as well as numerous civilian residential buildings, turning a day meant to celebrate children into a day of mourning. Today we are reminded that many schools across Ukraine have had to close to ensure the safety of their students, which significantly affects not only children’s access to education, but also their ability to build a better future. War, displacement and the constant threat of Russian attacks are also very damaging to children’s mental health and can have lasting consequences on their development and well-being. Such violations against children must be stopped. The international community must urgently ensure that Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, who have been indicted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes against children, are brought to justice. All those suspected of committing crimes under international law in Ukraine must be held accountable to ensure truth, justice and reparations for all survivors and victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Background Since the start of Russia’s full-scale occupation of Ukraine, Amnesty International has documented war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law while demanding accountability in Ukraine. All Amnesty International results published to date can be found here.

