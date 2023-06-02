International
Arizona Bioscience News: New ASU medical school; AZ startups at BIO International; Long Covid in Arizona
ASU to open medical school, regents commit $30 million to develop health care workforce / Arizona Republic
Arizona State University will create a medical school, the ASU School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering, as part of a $30 million effort by the state’s public university system to fill gaps in Arizona’s health care workforce.
Six startups from Arizona part of the pitch event at the BIO International Convention in Boston / Phoenix Business Journal (AZ Inno)
Phoenix-based Anticipate Bioscience, ElectraTect Inc., Reference Medicine and FAKnostics LLC, as well as Reglagene of Tucson and Prizm Tx of Chandler will have a chance to pitch to investors and interact with other potential partners as part of the Start-Up Stadium at the 2023 BIO International Convention in Boston.
The ASU study will look at the link between aerobic exercise and slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s / KJZZ
A new $4.5 million grant from the National Institute on Aging will fund Arizona State University research to explore the link between aerobic exercise and slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
Phoenix and UArizona Children’s Research Institutes Created to Strengthen Pediatric Cures, Treatments / Greater Phoenix in business
Phoenix Children’s and the University of Arizona-Phoenix College of Medicine announced the creation of a new institute that will allow physicians to accelerate research efforts.
Effects of long-term Covid much worse in Arizona than other states, study shows / Phoenix Business Journal
A new study by the National Institutes of Health found that Arizona residents have been hit hard by prolonged Covid, the cluster of post-infectious conditions that can affect nearly every tissue and organ in the body. Read more: The largest study yet examines who gets it during Covid
Why Arizona has become a hub for business and entrepreneurship / Phoenix Business Journal (Op-ed)
Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, writes that from innovative startups developing life-changing apps to world-leading companies announcing landmark investments, Arizona is where innovation should be.
Future events
June 20: Tales from the Street: Elsa Abruzzo of Anuncia Medical, Inc.
August 17: AZBio fall reception at C-Path
|
Sources
2/ https://flinn.org/arizona-bioscience-news-new-asu-medical-school-az-startups-to-bio-international-long-covid-in-arizona/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arizona Bioscience News: New ASU medical school; AZ startups at BIO International; Long Covid in Arizona
- Public health officials urge mpox vaccination ahead of LGBTQ+ pride celebrations
- why the economic growth machine is on shaky ground
- Bargain! Rickshaw drivers do their shopping in Jokowi
- US and China are on a collision course that could risk conflict | Nouriel Roubini
- Kick off the summer with Gayle King’s top entertainment picks
- Iowa State women’s tennis will miss the coach who changed the program
- Two men from El Paso create a Christian clothing brand… Versatile Kollections
- Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Is A Hedging Against Future Chaos
- Solomon Islands: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake occurs in the Coral Sea near the Santa Cruz Islands at approximately 09:52 GMT on June 2
- Trump on tape: Here’s what it means and what’s next
- News | City of West Hollywood