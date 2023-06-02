Summary of City Council business for the week of May 29, 2023

City Council met this week to hear and discuss a variety of topics during the Council and Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities.

Vancouver City Council has recently updated the Rules of Procedure to streamline Council procedures. Public hearings scheduled for Thursday will begin at 1 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Members’ motions will be placed on Standing Committee agendas on Wednesday. Registered speakers will have three minutes to address the Council. If a registered speaker requires additional time to meet accessibility needs, the presenter has the discretion to allow more time. Finally, the Council will not have the ability to ask questions of speakers. For more information, please refer to by-law no. 13682. PDF file (96 KB)

Tuesday, May 30

This week’s council began by approving the following consent communications, reports and referral reports:

After that, the Council approved the following unfinished business and reports:

Council then approved by-laws 1-14, PDF file (28 MB) Bylaws 15 and 16, PDF file (631 KB) and an Administrative Motion – Bylaw Amendments to the Zoning and Development Resolution in the Rezoning Areas from RS-1 and RT-1 to RM-8A and RM-8AN. PDF file (727 KB)

Wednesday, May 31

The Standing Committee on Strategic Policies and Priorities began by approving the following reports for consent:

Following this, the Standing Committee received a presentation on the 2023 Update of the Directors of Transport and Public Space, PDF file (18 MB) then adopted the following reports and members’ motions:

A meeting of the Council was called immediately after the meeting of the Standing Committee, in which the Council approved the recommendations and actions of the previous Standing Committee on Policy and Strategic Priorities.

The next regular Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Find agendas and meeting reports at council.vancouver.ca.