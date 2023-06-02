International
Southwest Nova Scotia’s seafood industry is on edge as wildfires grow
About 20 seafood processing and holding facilities along Nova Scotia’s South Shore could be at risk because they fall within fire evacuation order zones in Shelburne County, a scenario an industry veteran says would be economically devastating for the region.
“When you have a lot of multi-million dollar inventory, it’s critical and a significant concern for our members to have these facilities,” Osborne Burke, president of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, said in an interview.
“You take any of these operations from a small community, and that’s the heart of the community.”
Burke said between 15 and 20 alliance members were affected by the evacuation orders. Some of the devices have generators that kick in automatically when the power goes out, while others require a switch to be manually activated.
Relying on generators to maintain operations and keeping live lobster in holding tanks presents its own set of challenges, Nova Scotia Fisheries Minister Steve Craig told reporters Thursday, because someone has to get fuel for those generators to keep factories running.
“No one wants to see a fuel truck trying to drive through areas that are on fire,” he said.
The minister said his department is working with officials from the Department of Natural Resources to get help to affected sites when and where it is safe and they are also in talks with federal officials about possible support if things take a turn for the worse. Craig is scheduled to meet with his federal counterpart on Friday morning.
Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced the season for area 33 lobster fishing will be extended until midnight Tuesday to give people more time to retrieve their gear as they try to fight the fires. Some fishermen do double duty, as they also work as volunteer firefighters. Adjacent Lobster Fishing Area 34 will close at midnight on Friday.
Craig said he remembers thinking about what would have happened to the region if the industry had felt the brunt of Post-Tropical Storm Fiona when it passed through Nova Scotia last fall.
“I was thinking how do you get boats out of the water and onto land. I never thought we’d be looking at how to get ships off the land and into the water, and this is the situation we have now,” he said. .
“It’s extremely serious and the ramifications of this could be very, very, very high, not just for today, but for tomorrow and possibly years to come.”
Burke said the people he’s talking to are experiencing “extreme stress” as they worry about the future of their facilities and lose valuable live lobster orders because trucks either can’t get from the Shelburne County sites to the airport or because they don’t. there are people available to charge. and unload trucks.
Victoria Fisheries Co-op in Neils Harbour, Cape Breton, where Burke is general manager, had to cancel a recent order for 400 crates of lobster because the customer in Shelburne didn’t have the people to unload the shipment. Burke said such examples show the impact of fires across the industry from one end to the other.
Adding further stress Thursday was word from emergency management officials that people in the Township of Barrington and the Town of Clark’s Harbor should be ready for evacuation orders.
While the advisory is intended to give people time to prepare if the situation reaches the point where evacuation is necessary, Burke said the fire’s spread to an area that is one of the cornerstones of the lobster industry would be a deterrent. important to the province and would be for a long time. short-term impact on the sector and communities.
“To what extent, I don’t know and I hope to hell that we are both wrong and things are under control.”
