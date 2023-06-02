Sudan: Biden administration imposes sanctions and visa restrictions in response to ongoing violence





CNN

–



The Biden administration on Thursday imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions in response to the continuation violence in Sudan.

The sanctions announcement comes a day after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced they were walking away from talks with the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following multiple ceasefire violations by both sides and as the conflict in Sudan has killed hundreds, with thousands injured and causing a humanitarian catastrophe continues.

It is important, in our view, to look for the people responsible and to accept that until the calculus of both sides changes, they will continue to fight each other and destroy this country, a senior official told reporters on Thursday. administration.

Thursday’s sanctions are the first imposed under a new executive order signed by President Joe Biden in early May authorizing sanctions against those responsible for threatening Sudan’s peace, security and stability; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; the use of violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights violations.

According to the official, these sanctions were already being considered long before there was an official announcement from the SAF that they would withdraw from the negotiations.

They target four companies that generate revenue and contribute to the conflict in Sudan, according to the US Treasury Department.

In addition to financial sanctions, the US State Department imposed visa restrictions on certain individuals in Sudan, including officials from the SAF, RSF and leaders from the former regime of Omar al-Bashir, responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Sudan’s democratic transition . , US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The State Department did not specify who the individuals are. The senior administration official said that our concern remains that many members of Bashir’s regime were released during the violence and that they have a negative impact on the resolution of this conflict, so we have included them in the visa sanctions.

The companies sanctioned on Thursday are linked to the RSF and SAF, but the commanders of those forces, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, and SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan were not sanctioned.

According to the Treasury Department, Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd is a holding company controlled by Hemedti and his brother RSF Deputy Commander Abdul Rahim Dagalo and Tradive General Trading LLC, a first company controlled by another brother of Hemedtit, RSF Major Algoney Hamdan Dagalo. .

Defense Industries System is Sudan’s largest defense enterprise and produces weapons for the SAF, the Treasury Department said, and Sudan Master Technology is an arms company and a shareholder in multiple Defense Industries System companies and a major shareholder in three companies involved in the production of weapons and vehicles. for SAF.

Targeting the companies is far from symbolic, it is suffocating these parties’ access to weapons and resources that allow them to perpetuate the conflict, the senior administration official said. They will ideally have a chilling effect on other countries that would engage with these four companies.

The official said the US will not hesitate to take additional steps if the parties continue to destroy their country.

However, despite the fact that the SAF said it was suspending its participation in US-Saudi-brokered talks with the RSF in Jeddah, the official said neither side has left the Saudi city, they are continuing to talk and are looking to trust building. Measures.

A State Department spokesman said Thursday that ceasefire violations in Sudan have led us as facilitators of these talks to seriously question whether the parties are willing to take the necessary actions to fulfill the obligations they have undertaken on behalf of the Sudanese people. .

The spokesman noted that the ceasefire and its extension were designed to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and the restoration of essential services to the Sudanese people.

Although some urgently needed humanitarian aid reached some two million people in need, the violations prevented delivery to many others and blocked operations to restore essential services, they said.

Once the forces make it clear by their actions that they are serious about respecting the ceasefire, the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are prepared to resume facilitating suspended discussions to find a negotiated solution to this conflict, the spokesman said.