The Province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada and the K’ómoks First Nation are releasing a “what we heard report” from discussions with the public about the closing of the K’ómoks treaty negotiations.

From May to October 2022, the K’ómoks, Canada and the Province engaged with local communities in the territory of the K’ómoks First Nation to raise awareness of the conclusion of treaty negotiations. Subject to further and ongoing consultations, negotiations are expected to close in 2024.

The report describes engagement activities and participation rates, such as feedback and questions collected during engagement, along with responses from negotiating partners.

As negotiations draw to a close, public engagement with the treaty is essential to building awareness, strengthening regional relations, and advancing reconciliation.

Treaties are the epitome of the living relationship between First Nations and the federal and provincial governments. They help support strong, healthy, thriving communities, benefit indigenous peoples, and set partners on a clear path to reconciliation.

The K’ómoks Treaty aims to create jobs, promote investment and economic development, build housing, support tourism and encourage infrastructure investment, which will benefit the Comox Valley and the region.

Further involvement and engagement with local communities will be undertaken during the conclusion of the treaty negotiations and implementation.

Learn more:

Learn about the K’ómoks Treaty negotiations and read the “what we heard” report here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/komoks-treaty