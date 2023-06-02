BC increases support for people living with eating disorders





People living with eating disorders will have access to more support as BC expands counseling services offered by the Looking Glass Foundation for Eating Disorders. With new funding from the Province, the foundation is expanding its programs and services that support individuals across BC who are affected by eating disorders and disordered eating. This funding can lead to the support of 10 to 15 student trainees per year, each providing approximately 40 hours of individual counseling per month to up to 100 clients in total. “When people make the important decision to seek help, it’s important that the right services are available to answer the call,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister for Mental Health and Addictions. “That’s why the Government is supporting key organizations like the Looking Glass Foundation, so more people living with eating disorders can access the immediate, compassionate support and care they need.” Counseling in Glass | The Bridge the Gap program offers affordable one-on-one therapeutic counseling for eating disorders by practicum students who are supervised by an eating disorder therapist. The program aims to give people a safe space to process their challenges and gain a sense of hope that recovery is possible, while equipping young therapists with specialist skills and experience to meet the needs of those who affected by disordered eating. The province has provided more than $1.1 million to expand the availability of these counseling sessions, which will be available weekly or biweekly. “More people than ever before are struggling with eating disorders – people of all ages, genders, sizes – from every corner of British Columbia,” said Lisa Brooks, executive director of the Looking Glass Foundation. “This funding is critical to increasing access to affordable counseling support for eating disorders in BC” The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in the number and severity of eating disorder cases. Anorexia nervosa, a type of eating disorder, is the leading cause of death for young women between the ages of 15 and 24. Increasing support for young people living with mental health and addiction challenges is part of A Path to Hope, the government’s plan to build an integrated mental health and addictions care system that is equitable for everyone in the province . Friday, June 2, 2023, is World Eating Disorders Action Day. This year’s theme emphasizes that recovery from an eating disorder is real and possible. Quotes: Sal, 2022 Looking Glass Counseling | Bridge the moat pstudent racticum (name has been changed to protect identity) – “I learned a lot working with this population and supervision provided opportunities for deep learning and reflection. Every client with an eating disorder comes with complicated life experiences. This program has the potential to provide early intervention for eating disorders and more accessible support for everyone.” Mary, 2022 Looking Glass Counseling | Bridge the moat pparticipant (name changed to protect identity) – “The Bridge the Gap program literally saved my life. It has contributed to my stability by providing me with a safe space in times of extreme turmoil and emotional chaos. The low cost counseling fee has removed financial barriers and allowed me to prioritize my mental health. I feel very grateful for this program and for my counselor.” Fast facts: The expansion of the program will include support for at least five master’s degree students at a time and the employment of two to three full-time registered community counselors.

Approximately one million Canadians meet the diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder.

Eating disorders have the highest overall mortality rate of any mental illness, with estimates between 10% and 15%.

For females 15 to 24 years of age, the death rate associated with anorexia nervosa is 12 times greater than that of all other causes of death combined. Learn more: Looking Glass Foundation for Eating Disorders: https://www.lookingglassbc.com/ To learn more about mental health support, visit: https://wellbeing.gov.bc.ca To learn more about A Path to Hope, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/initiatives-plans-strategies/mental-health-and-addictions-strategy/bcmentalhealthroadmap_2019web-5.pdf

