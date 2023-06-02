International
Parliamentary Secretary’s Statement on Philippine Heritage Month
Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, issued the following statement to celebrate Philippine Heritage Month:
“June is Filipino Heritage Month and an opportunity to learn about Filipino culture and the unique contributions this fast-growing community has brought to BC.
“It is my honor to be the first Filipina MLA of BC. I stand on the shoulders of many outstanding Filipino British Columbians who came before me and helped make BC the diverse and vibrant province we know today.
“The first Filipino immigrants came to BC in the late 1800s. Many were sailors who traveled from the Philippines and settled in New Westminster, then the capital of the new colony of British Columbia.
“Today, approximately 174,000 people of Filipino descent live in BC and Vancouver is home to the second largest Filipino community in Canada.
“However, many British Columbians of Filipino descent report feeling disadvantaged in many aspects of their lives. Almost a third of Filipino women, for example, work in the health care and social services sector, meaning they were frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we applaud their dedication to caring for others, we must also acknowledge that the result is that Filipino women are disproportionately at higher risk than other groups of communicable diseases at work.
“Our government will continue to tackle racism by legislating the collection of race-based data through the Anti-Racism Data Act and tackling systemic racism in its programs and services by introducing wider anti-racism legislation in 2024.
“Our schools are also making important changes to help fight racism and discrimination. Earlier this year, we launched the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan, putting tools and resources in the hands of parents, teachers and students to better equip them to be active agents of change in their communities.
“One project I am particularly excited about is the Filipino cultural center, which I have advocated for since I was first elected in 2009, and which is included in my mandate letter as Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. In April, the government announced it would provide $250,000 to support public engagement for a Filipino cultural center. This new center promises to be a lasting legacy of the deep roots the Filipino community has had in this province since they first arrived over 160 years ago.
“Filipino Heritage Month is a time to honor all the ways that people of Filipino descent enrich and contribute to making BC a vibrant place for all people to enjoy.”
Learn more:
For information about Filipino Canadian history, visit https://explorasian.org/learn/education/filipino-canadian/
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AG0042-000838
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pittsburgh Penguins Name Kyle Dubas President of Hockey Operations
- Parliamentary Secretary’s Statement on Philippine Heritage Month
- City seeks public input on revitalization of Granville Entertainment District
- The Duke’s Diary Dispatch Italy’s high-tech tools and ancient civilization
- BC increases support for people living with eating disorders
- Earthquakes shake northern Nevada
- Lawfare Live: catch-up on Trump’s special counsel investigations
- Baby released from hospital as parents call for change – NBC 6 South Florida
- Bay Area Loses Protracted Women’s Tennis Event As WTA Moves To Washington DC | Sport
- 9 Affordable Styles to Buy – SheKnows
- Google Online Safety Roadshow Opens in Sheboygan
- Published results from the public engagement of the K’ómoks Treaty