Parliamentary Secretary’s Statement on Philippine Heritage Month

Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, issued the following statement to celebrate Philippine Heritage Month:

“June is Filipino Heritage Month and an opportunity to learn about Filipino culture and the unique contributions this fast-growing community has brought to BC.

“It is my honor to be the first Filipina MLA of BC. I stand on the shoulders of many outstanding Filipino British Columbians who came before me and helped make BC the diverse and vibrant province we know today.

“The first Filipino immigrants came to BC in the late 1800s. Many were sailors who traveled from the Philippines and settled in New Westminster, then the capital of the new colony of British Columbia.

“Today, approximately 174,000 people of Filipino descent live in BC and Vancouver is home to the second largest Filipino community in Canada.

“However, many British Columbians of Filipino descent report feeling disadvantaged in many aspects of their lives. Almost a third of Filipino women, for example, work in the health care and social services sector, meaning they were frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we applaud their dedication to caring for others, we must also acknowledge that the result is that Filipino women are disproportionately at higher risk than other groups of communicable diseases at work.

“Our government will continue to tackle racism by legislating the collection of race-based data through the Anti-Racism Data Act and tackling systemic racism in its programs and services by introducing wider anti-racism legislation in 2024.

“Our schools are also making important changes to help fight racism and discrimination. Earlier this year, we launched the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan, putting tools and resources in the hands of parents, teachers and students to better equip them to be active agents of change in their communities.

“One project I am particularly excited about is the Filipino cultural center, which I have advocated for since I was first elected in 2009, and which is included in my mandate letter as Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. In April, the government announced it would provide $250,000 to support public engagement for a Filipino cultural center. This new center promises to be a lasting legacy of the deep roots the Filipino community has had in this province since they first arrived over 160 years ago.

“Filipino Heritage Month is a time to honor all the ways that people of Filipino descent enrich and contribute to making BC a vibrant place for all people to enjoy.”

Learn more:

For information about Filipino Canadian history, visit https://explorasian.org/learn/education/filipino-canadian/